Shapiro Administration Secures $30 Million Investment from Pittston Co-Packers Corp. to Open First American Production Operation and Create Hundreds of New Jobs in Luzerne County

The company will breathe new life into a vacant manufacturing facility and create economic opportunity for prior employees of Joriki Beverages, which closed its production operation in Pittston earlier this year.

The Shapiro Administration continues to win major investments in Pennsylvania just weeks after securing a $20 billion deal from Amazon — the largest private sector investment in Commonwealth history.

Governor Shapiro is calling for more than $160 million in new and expanded investments in his 2025-26 proposed budget to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, and further position Pennsylvania as a job creation and economic development powerhouse.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Pittston Co-Packers Corp. will open its first beverage production operation in the U.S, injecting $30 million into the local economy and creating at least 226 new, full-time jobs in Luzerne County within the next three years. The Commonwealth is investing more than $1 million to support this new production operation.

The company has acquired the equipment and balance of Joriki Beverages’ lease at 575 Research Drive in Pittston Township, which permanently closed in January 2025. Pittston Co-Packers Corp. will produce beverages for top U.S. brand contracts that were held by Joriki, and provide job opportunities for that company’s former employees.

“This project is a win for workers, a win for Pittston, and a win for Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “By choosing Pennsylvania for its first U.S. beverage production operation, Pittston Co-Packers is bringing new energy to a shuttered facility, creating hundreds of good-paying jobs, and helping drive economic growth in Luzerne County. My Administration is proud to support investments like this that strengthen our local communities, grow our manufacturing sector, and position Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation and job creation. Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Pittston Co-Packers Corp. received a funding proposal from DCED for a $1 million PA First grant and a $76,100 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

“Pittston Co-Packers Corp.’s commitment to investing in our Commonwealth and providing new job opportunities to the people of northeast Pennsylvania is exactly why we’re supporting this project,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has focused on making strategic investments like this one that bring millions back into the local economy and help revitalize the surrounding community.”

Pittston Co-Packers Corp. is a wholly-owned and newly-formed indirect subsidiary of Eastroc Beverage Group Co., Ltd. that provides beverage production and co-packing services.

“Pittston Co-Packers is excited to become part of the Luzerne County community and contribute to the revitalization of this important facility,” said Christopher John Reed, CEO of Pittston Co-Packers. “The project aims to generate lasting economic value, support local workforce development, and foster strong community ties. This marks a meaningful step in building a long-term presence and partnership in the region.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 11,000 jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades; securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more; and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal has more than $160 million in new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

