McMinnville Man Indicted, Charged in TBI Shooting Investigation

SMITHVILLE – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment charging a McMinnville man in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation.

On November 21st, agents began investigating the incident involving 31st Judicial District Attorney General Christopher Robert Stanford. The investigation revealed that, during the pursuit of a wanted fugitive, Stanford fired a gun several times on Bell Street in Smithville, striking a home occupied by a woman and her three children.

Today, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Stanford with one count of Reckless Endangerment. He later surrendered to authorities at the DeKalb County Jail, from which authorities released him after he posted $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###