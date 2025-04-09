Lincoln County Man Charged in TBI Child Exploitation Case

LINCOLN COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad have obtained indictments charging an Ardmore man in connection to an ongoing child exploitation case.

In 2023, agents received a tip concerning a subject using the online messaging platform Kik to talk about sexually abusing children and share images depicting the crimes. Agents subsequently identified Larry Cunningham (DOB 3-17-1961) as the person responsible for the crimes.

On March 18th, the Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cunningham with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Over 100 Images, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation – Over 25 Images, 32 counts of Especially Aggravated Production, 32 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Photography, 12 counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse. Cunningham was booked into the Lincoln County jail on $1,000,000 bond. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the NCMEC CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Parents seeking additional information about cybercrime, child exploitation, and how best to safeguard their loved ones can visit http://www.NetSmartz.org for a variety of topical, age-appropriate resources.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: There may be individuals with information that could help with this ongoing investigation. For that reason, the TBI is releasing Cunningham’s booking photograph and urges anyone with information to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

###