Secretary Naig Welcomes Governor Reynolds’ Selection of Chris Cournoyer as Lieutenant Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 16, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig provided the following statement today after Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed State Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire as Iowa’s 48th Lieutenant Governor:

“Governor Reynolds is a champion for Iowa’s farmers, agribusinesses and our rural communities and she has made a strong selection in choosing Chris Cournoyer as Iowa’s next Lieutenant Governor. As a State Senator, Chris Cournoyer was a strong supporter of Iowa agriculture, and I have no doubt that she will bring the same leadership to her new role as we work to keep Iowa moving forward. I am excited to work with Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Cournoyer to grow markets for Iowa products, accelerate our conservation and water quality efforts, and make Iowa an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

