Governor Mills Praises President Biden's Designation of Frances Perkins Homestead as a National Monument

MAINE, December 16 - Back to current news.

December 16, 2024



Governor Janet Mills released the following statement today praising President Biden's designation of the Frances Perkins National Historic Landmark in Newcastle as a National Monument:

"President Biden's designation is a tremendous tribute to Frances Perkins' extraordinary work and a recognition of Maine's special place in her life and in our history. With this historic designation, the life and legacy one of Maine's most accomplished public servants and one of our nation's strongest champions for working people will be forever preserved for the benefit of all future generations."

Governor Mills has been a strong supporter of efforts to honor the legacy of Frances Perkins. In July, the Governor wrote to President Biden and urged him to designate the Frances Perkins National Historic Landmark as a National Monument.

In 2021, Governor Mills signed legislation allocating $100,000 to help the Frances Perkins Center -- located at the National Historic Landmark -- make structural repairs and ensure accessibility of the site.