10 Affordable Ways to Keep Warm This Winter

Over the last few weeks, cold weather has blanketed much of the country. Want to break the ice but not the bank? Try these 10 low-cost tips to stay warm wherever this season takes you.

At home

Keep heat in rooms you’re using by closing doors to empty rooms. Push rolled towels under the doors to block drafts. Use weather stripping to seal gaps around windows and doors. Weather stripping comes in many types, some as easy to apply as a clear roll that sticks like tape. You can also use caulk, which dispenses like whipped cream, then hardens to fill cracks; or felt, rubber or metal strips that fold to fill gaps in door and window frames. You can find these and more – and advice about which is right for you– at your hardware store. Open blinds on south-facing windows to capture sunlight. Then close them at night to keep the heat in.

Outside

Shield as much skin as possible: wear a hat, scarf and mittens – and cover your nose with a mask. Wear loose, lightweight layers, topped with a water-resistant jacket. Stash layers if you get hot – sweat chills you. If you work outside, find somewhere warm to take your breaks. If you can’t go inside, find a sunny place out of the wind. Eat regularly to give your body energy to heat itself. Drink warm liquids like broth, hot chocolate or herbal tea. Avoid caffeine and alcohol – they constrict your blood vessels, which makes it harder for warm blood to circulate.

In Your Community

If you aren’t used to harsh winters, ask a neighbor who may have experience for advice. Then, check on each other during the storm – if either of you needs help, you’ll have someone to call. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers, help with heating costs or other community resources. 2-1-1 is free, and can connect you with local services in 99% of the U.S. – to see if you’re covered, call or visit 211.org. Your library may also offer information about resources – and a cozy place to sit.

For more tips to stay warm and safe this winter, visit ready.gov/winter-weather.