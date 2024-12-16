NUJ Informed December 2024 (7).pdf
What's at stake over the Guardian and Observer strike; Michelle Stanistreet's final foreword as she steps down as general secretary; concerns over big tech's land grab to train AI; more cuts at the BBC; Elon Musk and the media
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s national executive council.
In this edition:
- Guardian and Observer journalists on strike and the issues at stake.
- Michelle Stanistreet on the legacy of the handling of the Observer sale, in her final foreword.
- Ian Burrell on the concern over big tech's content grab to train AI models.
- Tara Conlan on what Elon Musk's involvement in Donald Trump's administration means for journalists.
Download the resource
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.