An Enthralling Journey in 'US 98: Destination Dade City' by Paul Dean Moore

Book Cover The Author Paul Dean Moore

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “US 98: Destination Dade City” is a gripping tale of survival and suspense, following a mother and her teenage son as they are forced to assume new identities in the U.S. Witness Protection Program after a threat from an organized crime family. Their journey takes them to the quiet community of Dade City, Florida, where they struggle to rebuild their lives under the ever-present threat of discovery.This third installment in the US 98 series features the LeMay family, whose attempts to lay low in a small town are complicated by encounters with local figures, murder, and the fierce world of Florida high school football. With compelling characters and intense drama, Moore explores themes of resilience, loyalty, and the human will to survive.About the AuthorPaul Dean Moore, a retired Salvation Army officer with over 30 years of service across the U.S. Midwest, brings authenticity to his characters inspired by his experiences working with families in crisis. Holding a Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary. Moore lives with his wife, Sue, in Lakeland, Florida, near the iconic U.S. 98 route that inspired his series. He took up writing fiction as a challenge from his youngest daughter, Adian. He dedicates “US 98: Destination Dade City” to his six children and his extended family.Paul Dean Moore's inspiration for “US 98: Destination Dade City” stemmed from his desire to provide engaging and entertaining stories for his readers, capturing their interest through suspense and relatable characters. Moore invites readers to immerse themselves in the journey and simply enjoy the adventure.In addition to the release, Moore has shared insights about his writing journey in interviews with media personalities Kate Delaney and Logan Crawford in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview. For exclusive commentary and a behind-the-scenes look, readers can view his latest interview through this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYzhL6Hn0_g This action-packed novel is available at major online retailers. For more information or to purchase, please visit Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/US-Carrabelle-Paul-Dean-Moore-ebook/dp/B093ZH6LHW?ref_=ast_author_mpb

The Spotlight Network on US 98 Destination Dade City by Paul Dean Moore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.