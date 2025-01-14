Introducing Two Stunning New Models at Simple Life’s Lakeshore Community

Lakeshore Community Entrance Rendering of Hayden Floorplan Rendering of Sanctuary Floorplan

OXFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Life is thrilled to announce the launch of two exceptional new manufactured home floorplans in our Lakeshore community—the Sanctuary by Chariot Eagle and the Hayden by Palm Harbor. These thoughtfully designed homes are crafted to blend modern living with affordability, offering ideal options for individuals seeking a compact yet luxurious lifestyle or a more spacious retreat.The Hayden by Palm HarborWith nearly five decades of quality craftsmanship, Palm Harbor’s Hayden floorplan offers the perfect balance of space, comfort, and style. At 959 sq. ft., it caters to those in search of a spacious yet low-maintenance manufactured home. Key features include:- Two bedrooms and two bathrooms- A Fully-Equipped Kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances for effortless entertaining.- Stylish Finishes, including tile showers and durable LVT vinyl flooring built to last.- Metal Roof for long-term durability and reduced upkeep.- HUD Certification, ensuring security and safety for you and your loved ones.The Sanctuary by Chariot EagleAs a brand renowned for innovation and quality, Chariot Eagle brings a legacy of excellence to the Lakeshore community with the Sanctuary. This 681 sq. ft. home is perfect for downsizers, couples, or anyone seeking a cozy guest space. Key features include:- Two bedrooms and two bathrooms- Modern Stainless Steel Appliances for a seamless cooking experience.- Luxurious Touches, such as a farmhouse sink, tile showers, and LVT vinyl flooring, combining style and practicality.- Customizable Options like carports, decks, and sheds to suit your personal needs.- HUD Certification for safety and peace of mind.“These new models allow us to offer even more affordability with new homes starting at just $139,990,” said Andrew Ward, COO at Simple Life. “We’re committed to providing homes that fit a wide range of lifestyles and needs while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect, all nestled within our Lakeshore community.”Tailored to Your LifestyleWhether you're drawn to the compact practicality of the Sanctuary or the spacious comfort of the Hayden, each home provides unique features tailored to modern living in Central Florida. Both models are designed to prioritize safety, style, functionality, and affordability—and to deliver a home that perfectly reflects the lifestyle of its owner.Discover Your Ideal HomeSimple Life’s Lakeshore community invites you to take a closer look at these two exciting new models. Explore the detailed floorplans online to see how the Sanctuary or Hayden could transform your idea of home.Make your dream home a reality at Lakeshore. For more information, visit simple-life.com.About Simple LifeSimple Life is committed to redefining modern living by creating thoughtfully designed communities and homes. Focused on providing affordable, high-quality housing, Simple Life fosters a sense of connection, sustainability, and individuality in every one of its neighborhoods.

