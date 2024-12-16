Over 600,000 North Carolinians Enrolled in Medicaid Expansion

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced more than 600,000 people have enrolled in Medicaid Expansion in the first year of implementation, in half the time that was first projected.

“From day one, we set out to get people covered and get them care. Now, more than 600,000 people have the peace of mind that they can go to the doctor, get needed medications and manage their chronic health conditions — that's life-changing,” said Governor Cooper. “This is a monumental achievement for North Carolina.”

"When expansion launched, we estimated it would take up to two years to enroll 600,000 newly eligible individuals and families into Medicaid,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Instead, we accomplished that achievement in the first year — a testament to the remarkable dedication of our many partners and community leaders across the state to help North Carolinians get covered and get care.”

Medicaid Expansion launched on Dec. 1, 2023, and the state immediately took action to enroll nearly 300,000 people receiving Medicaid Family Planning benefits, nearly half of newly eligible North Carolinians, in full health coverage. State partners, community-based organizations, local advocates and other trusted messengers teamed up to support NCDHHS’ NC Medicaid for More People campaign and continued the momentum. These efforts included hosting NC Medicaid events, attending community fairs and expos, sharing bilingual presentations and toolkits, coordinating resources and partnerships, and other innovative approaches to spread the word about expansion and increase enrollment.

In the past year:

4.15 million prescriptions were filled by Medicaid Expansion enrollees for heart health, diabetes, seizures and other illnesses.

$62.2 million in claims for dental services have been covered by Medicaid for the expansion population.

217,183+ members of rural communities, or more than one in three of all newly eligible people, gained access to health coverage through Medicaid.

NCDHHS’ Medicaid Expansion webpage continues to provide information on eligibility, how to apply and where to get support.

To learn more about Medicaid Expansion, find resources and get involved, visit Medicaid.nc.gov.

