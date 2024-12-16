DOJ Finds Arizona’s Dept. of Child Safety Discriminated Against Parents & Children with Disabilities

The Justice Department announced today its finding that Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) violates the ADA by discriminating against parents, including foster parents and other caregivers, and children with disabilities. DCS failed to communicate effectively with parents and children with hearing disabilities, failed to reasonably accommodate the needs of parents with disabilities by, for example, not providing information in a simplified form, and denied parents with disabilities an equal chance to participate in DCS services. Related: Justice Department Finds Arizona’s Department of Child Safety Discriminates Against Parents and Children with Disabilities

