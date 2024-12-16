Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,714 in the last 365 days.

DOJ Finds Arizona’s Dept. of Child Safety Discriminated Against Parents & Children with Disabilities

The Justice Department announced today its finding that Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) violates the ADA by discriminating against parents, including foster parents and other caregivers, and children with disabilities. DCS failed to communicate effectively with parents and children with hearing disabilities, failed to reasonably accommodate the needs of parents with disabilities by, for example, not providing information in a simplified form, and denied parents with disabilities an equal chance to participate in DCS services.

Related: Justice Department Finds Arizona’s Department of Child Safety Discriminates Against Parents and Children with Disabilities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DOJ Finds Arizona’s Dept. of Child Safety Discriminated Against Parents & Children with Disabilities

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more