Attorney General Knudsen announces new DCI administrator

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the appointment of Lee Johnson to the position of Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) administrator. Prior to his appointment, Johnson served as the bureau chief of the Division’s Investigations Bureau.

“I’m confident Lee has the knowledge and experience required to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation in its mission to serve and protect Montanans,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “It’s a challenging job as DCI is at the forefront of our battles against dangerous drugs and human trafficking; and investigates the state’s most complex crimes to ensure Montanans are safe and criminals are held accountable. I know Lee is up to the challenge, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Attorney General Knudsen to lead DCI into the future,” DCI Administrator Lee Johnson said. “As the Department of Justice combats crime daily, our talented team at DCI will continue to stand ready to serve and protect the public around the clock.”

Johnson has served Montanans at DCI for 31 years. He began his career in 1993 as a major crimes investigator where he worked major crimes across the state. In 2012, he became the supervisor for the Investigation Bureau’s Major Case Section. Eight years later, he was promoted to bureau chief where he oversaw the Major Case Section, Fire Prevention and Investigation Section, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Social Security Fraud Task Force, Office of Consumer Protection, and DCI’s newly formed Elder Justice Unit.

Johnson is a Butte native. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Montana State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Johnson is taking over following the retirement of Bryan Lockerby earlier this month.