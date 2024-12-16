Get Your 2025 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar before They’re All Gone

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

December 16, 2024

Concord, NH – The 2025 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is still available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, but they are selling fast! Our award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2025 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys wildlife or the outdoors.

Calendars are available for $12.00. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/shop-wild-nh to purchase yours online and enjoy free shipping. Or visit us at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH (open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) and pick up all your last-minute gifts including logo merchandise and gift certificates.

Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.