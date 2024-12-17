Composer Frank Wildhorn Opens 3 Shows In A Week, 4 By 2025 In Seoul & Announces Van Gogh In Love, An Intimate Experience

American Composer Frank Wildhorn Celebrates 3 of His Musicals Opening Within A Week In Seoul, Another On Stage by Start of 2025 & World Premiere of Van Gogh In Love Just Announced Jekyll & Hyde 20th Anniversary 2024.11.29 ~ 2025.05.18 Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall Music: Frank Wildhorn Book/Lyrics: Leslie Bricusse Producer: OD Company Cyrano 2024.12.04 ~ 2025.02.23 CJ Towol Theater, Seoul Arts Center 예술의전당 CJ토월극장 Music: Frank Wildhorn Book and Lyrics: Leslie Bricusse Producer: RG Company & CJ ENM The Man Who Laughs 2025.01.09~2025.03.09 Seoul Arts Center Opera Theater Music: Frank Wildhorn Lyrics: Jack Murphy Book: Robert Johansson Producer: EMK Musical Company Van Gogh In Love Musical Book and Lyrics by Rinne B. Groff Music and Lyrics by Frank Wildhorn Producer: Emotional Theatre

(Wildhorn) knows how to shake the hearts of audiences better than any other Korean composer & calls him one of the most beloved composers playing a critical role in elevating musicals to mainstream.” — Chosun Ilbo & Korea Herald

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heart of Seoul is set ablaze with the musicals of Grammy, Tony and Emmy award nominated Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note, Bonnie & Clyde), the internationally acclaimed composer who is captivating audiences with an unprecedented series of theatrical openings and his first foray into intimate performance spaces with his collaboration with renowned stage designer and multiple award winning Artistic Director Pilyoung Oh and Emotional Theatre for the world premiere of Van Gogh In Love written by the esteemed Rinne B. Groff (The Woman’s Party, Compulsion,The Ruby Sunrise). Within a single week, three of Wildhorn's most celebrated musicals - Jekyll and Hyde, Mata Hari and Cyrano - have opened on the stages of Seoul's most prestigious theaters. Adding to this cultural crescendo, Wildhorn's The Man Who Laughs is slated to premiere in January.Wildhorn, known for his emotionally resonant scores and unforgettable melodies, has cultivated a deep connection with Korean audiences. The national newspaper Chosun Ilbo describes Wildhorn as “An American man who knows how to shake the hearts of Korean audiences better than any other Korean composer” and The Korea Herald recently called him “one of the most beloved composers” while reporting that Wildhorn has played “a critical role in elevating the status of musicals here to mainstream entertainment.” The reporter added that Wildhorn seems to have “inyeon,” a Korean word meaning "fateful link or connection" with the audiences.His music transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries, touching the hearts of people from all walks of life. "My primary aspiration has always been to compose music that resonates with the everyday listener."Speaking about this exciting time, Wildhorn says, “Sometimes your real life is even better than your dreams. Once on Broadway, and once in Europe, I was lucky to have three shows open at the same time and now again in Seoul, joined by so many great artists and dear friends, which makes this all the more special. I am humbled and full of gratitude to so many for letting my voice be heard. I hope our friends and fans will get to come to all four!!! 고맙습니다 Thank you. Your composer. Frank 🐻”A Musical Trilogy:"Jekyll and Hyde": This iconic musical, exploring the duality of human nature, opened on November 29 at Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall. Its powerful score and compelling narrative continue to enthrall audiences worldwide."Cyrano": This timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and unrequited passion opened on December 4 at the CJ Towol Theater, Seoul Arts Center. Wildhorn's music amplifies the emotional resonance of this classic story, making it a must-see for theater enthusiasts."Mata Hari": The captivating story of the enigmatic dancer and spy premiered on December 5 at the LG Signature Hall. Wildhorn's music breathes life into this historical figure, adding depth and nuance to her complex persona.Upcoming Highlights:"The Man Who Laughs": Based on Victor Hugo's novel, this poignant story of social injustice and resilience will premiere on January 9, 2025, at the Seoul Arts Center Opera Theater. Wildhorn's music powers the performances to elevate this powerful narrative."Van Gogh In Love": This World Premiere, with book & lyrics by Rinne B. Groff and music & lyrics by Frank Wildhorn will kick off the collaboration with Artistic Director/Producer Pilyoung Oh as they extend their longtime collaboration and friendship to bring Wildhorn musicals into an intimate space with a small cast of three for their launch through Emotional Theatre in Seoul. The show will premiere in Korea before being introduced in Spain, Germany and beyond.Speaking about Van Gogh In Love, Frank Wildhorn, excited to be working in a small theatre setting for the first time commented,“It takes just as much time and heart and soul to do a small piece as it does a big piece. I usually do a big piece because that's what I do. But, now I feel more free to do other things.”“I love Frank's music. His music inspires my stage design greatly,” Oh, the Artistic Director and producer of Van Gogh in Love said. The composer's passion for a unique interpretation of Van Gogh in Love has led to the creation of over 40 musical pieces. Frank is the best at expressing the emotions of characters. The work also emphasizes emotional expression and music is more important than dialogue,” Oh said.Award winning book writer and lyricist Rinne B. Groff says, “As a girl with a Dutch mom, growing up going to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam with some regularity, I thought I knew something about the artist. Digging into Van Gogh’s personal relationships has been a revelation, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this lens on this seminal artist of the 20th century with a new audience. And getting to write lyrics with the incomparable Frank Wildhorn about art and love and passion? I’m living the dream.”Continues Groff, “As Van Gogh once wrote, ‘I feel there is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.’ Capturing this personal and passionate aspect of the great artist’s work in collaboration with the musical wizardry of Frank Wildhorn is thrilling beyond my wildest dreams.”Two decades of breaking records:Composer Frank Wildhorn (Death Note, Bonnie & Clyde, MonteCristo, XCalibur) again made musical theatre history in Seoul when Jekyll & Hyde, celebrating its 20th year on stage in Korea, Cyrano and Mata Hari all premiered within one week between 29 November and 05 December 2024. In June 2022, four of the productions featuring Wildhorn's music -- The Man Who Laughs, Death Note, Mata Hari and Jekyll & Hyde -- were being performed simultaneously, establishing a new career milestone for him. In January 2025, The Man Who Laughs also opens in Seoul when four Wildhorn musicals will again be simultaneously staged for Korean audiences. On 28 June 2024, Your Lie In April opened simultaneously on one night on two continents - in London’s West End and in Seoul, “making global theatre history in the process,” What’s On Stage said. The theatre authority continued, “The production marks the first manga-inspired musical to get a West End season and feature a 100 percent all-Asian cast.” Notably, in 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War.The shows, dates, places and collaborators….Jekyll & Hyde 20th Anniversary2024.11.29 ~ 2025.05.18Blue Square Shinhan Card HallMusic: Frank WildhornBook/Lyrics: Leslie BricusseProducer: OD CompanyCyrano2024.12.04 ~ 2025.02.23CJ Towol Theater, Seoul Arts Center 예술의전당 CJ토월극장Music: Frank WildhornBook and Lyrics: Leslie BricusseProducer: RG Company & CJ ENMMata Hari2024.12.5~2025.3.2LG Signature HallMusic: Frank WildhornLyrics: Jack MurphyBook: Ivan MenchellProducer: EMK Musical CompanyThe Man Who Laughs2025.01.09~2025.03.09Seoul Arts Center Opera TheaterMusic: Frank WildhornLyrics: Jack MurphyBook: Robert JohanssonProducer: EMK Musical CompanyVan Gogh In LoveBook and Lyrics by Rinne B. GroffMusic and Lyrics by Frank WildhornProducer: Emotional TheatreFor further information, please visit FrankWildhorn.com @Frank.Wildhorn on Instagram and @FrankWildhorn on Facebook and XAbout Frank Wildhorn:Frank Wildhorn is a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated composer whose works can be seen on stages around the world. His musicals, including Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dracula the Musical, Death Note and Bonnie & Clyde, (over 40 in all) have garnered acclaim and commercial success around the world, are recorded in multiple languages and can also be seen on screen (wwwBonnieClydeLive.com). Wildhorn's music is known for its emotional depth, memorable melodies, and ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. He has also written the Donau Symphonie, performed and recorded by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and his next orchestral work, Odessa Symphony, is scheduled to be recorded and premiered by the famed orchestra in the new year. As a songwriter, Frank is best known for Whitney Houston’s #1 international hit, "Where Do Broken Hearts Go?" and artists including Natalie Cole, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis, Jr., Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Johnny Mathis, Linda Eder and Trisha Yearwood, to name a few have all recorded his songs. He received the prestigious Charles Dickens Award from USC, where there is a scholarship under his name. Frank is the proud father of Justin and Jake.###

