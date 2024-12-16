Central Oregon event to offer construction workers safety, health training; registration is open for January 2025 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit
A two-day training conference in central Oregon will offer training opportunities for workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries to increase their protection from safety and health hazards. The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, held Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 27-28, 2025, will address many topics, several of which will be offered in Spanish. Topics include fall protection, ladders and scaffolds, excavations, electrical systems, communication, and heat and wildfire smoke.
The event will feature the OSHA 10-hour training for construction and training in work zone safety and flagging. Certifications and recertifications will be available. Moreover, attendees will have access to continuing education credits, including credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the 22nd annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit at the Riverhouse Lodge Convention Center in Bend. Oregon OSHA is one of several partners sponsoring the summit.
The event’s keynote presentation, “Champions of Safety: Unleashing the Lifesaving Power of Culture and Communication,” will be delivered by Layla McGlone, founder of Building Excellence. On Tuesday, McGlone will show how a strong safety culture – driven by core values, leadership commitment, and employee engagement – can transform an organization and significantly reduce workplace injuries.
The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit’s other sessions include:
- Preventing fall hazard exposures
- Pre-task planning to strengthen safety and health
- Hand and power tools, and personal protective equipment
- Health hazards in the construction industry
- Understanding Oregon OSHA and its inspection process
- A supervisor’s safety responsibilities
- Underground line safety
- Building a better safety culture
- Driving defensively and safely
Registration for the event’s preconference workshops (Monday) is $75. Conference registration (Tuesday) is $120. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $175 for both days. The cost of the first-aid workshop (Monday) is $95. To register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/summit25.
For more information, contact the Oregon OSHA Conference Section, 503-947-7411 or oregon.conferences@dcbs.oregon.gov. For information about other upcoming safety conferences, visit Oregon OSHA’s online conferences page.
Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.
The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to oregon.gov/dcbs.
The Oregon AFL-CIO is the statewide federation of affiliated unions, representing more than 300,000 working Oregonians. For more information, visit Oregon AFL-CIO.
Contact information
Aaron Corvin,
public information officer
971-718-6973
Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov
