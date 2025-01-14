Triitus, Inc. Partners with Microsoft to Deliver Government-Approvable CSfC Capability

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triitus, Inc., a pioneer in Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) technology, today announced a partnership with Microsoft that will bring Triitus, Inc. CSfC capabilities to access Microsoft’s airgapped cloud for classified missions.The NSA’s CSfC program is renowned for its cybersecurity innovations. Triitus’ proven secured, mobile and user-friendly implementations of CSfC, used to access Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Services for US Government Clouds product portfolio, will empower warfighters, the intelligence community, and corporations to perform their classified missions with flexibility and security.Donald Carter, CEO of Triitus, Inc., highlighted the transformative importance of this integration: "Triitus, Inc. is dedicated to serving those who operate on the forefront of the digital battlefield. Our partnership with Microsoft will enable Azure customers to use our CSfC solutions for seamless cloud-to-edge capabilities crucial for national security."Douglas Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Engineering, Microsoft, emphasized the implications: "Our partnership with Triitus will enable Azure customers to access the power of the cloud wherever their classified missions take them.”By utilizing CSfC as a service to access Azure, national security personnel can benefit from a completely commercial cybersecurity solution, allowing them to concentrate entirely on their missions. Having Triitus, Inc. technology integrated in Azure’s airgapped cloud offerings will make it possible to have a secure device anywhere in the world, bringing critical information from the cloud to the key missions.About Triitus, Inc.Triitus, Inc. has provided off-the-shelf security solutions to satisfy CSfC, MACP, Wireless LAN, and DAR requirements since 2015. Directed by the developer of the first dual VPN, dual FDE, and the first tablet with wireless JWICS in a SCIF. Triitus, Inc. facilitates SIPR/NIPR from remote locations. Our team brings unparalleled innovation and experience supporting all classification levels. When delivering our configurable wired and wireless capabilities, we focus on our customers’ needs and satisfaction. Triitus, Inc. provides our clients with an uncompromised, simple, and transparent solution; suitable for work-from-home, enterprise, and field operations. Engage with Triitus, Inc. at www.triitus.com and LinkedIn

