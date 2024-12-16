Submit Release
Pine Bluffs Rest Area on I-80 will close for facility upgrades and repairs

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Pine Bluffs Rest Area near mile marker 401 on Interstate 80 will be temporarily closed next week due to facility upgrades and repairs.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, and will remain closed through Thursday, December 19.

Facilities, including restrooms, tourist information areas, and parking will be closed to the public while upgrades and repairs take place. All WYDOT scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

