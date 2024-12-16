Division of Marine Fisheries hosts introductory training sessions for the Observer Trip Scheduling System

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is hosting a series of public outreach meetings to train fishermen on the Observer Trip Scheduling System (OTSS). The OTSS is an automated system that will be used to schedule observer trips for Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) holders in North Carolina.

The Division has worked with the N.C. Department of Information Technology and volunteer commercial fishermen to develop OTSS. Testing is nearing completion, and the Division anticipates it will release the system to the public in February 2025. All EGNP-holders will be mailed an informational packet prior to the outreach meetings.

The Division holds an Endangered Species Act Section 10 Incidental Take Permit (ITP) for the incidental take of five species of sea turtles and two species of sturgeon associated with lawful use of EGNP-permitted gill nets. The ITP’s Conservation Plan requires that the Division must observe 7% to 10% of EGNP-permitted large-mesh gill-net trips and 1% to 2% of EGNP-permitted small-mesh gill-net trips.

EGNP-holders will be required to use OTSS to report their planned fishing trips by either calling an automated hotline or using an online website. From these reports, fishermen will be randomly chosen to take an observer on their trip, and the OTSS will notify all reporting fishermen of their selection status. This process will help the Division streamline the scheduling of observer trips, ensuring smoother management of the Observer Program while supporting compliance with the requirements of the ITP and EGNP.

The following public training meetings are scheduled to provide an opportunity for members of the public to learn about the OTSS, how to use it, and to ask questions. If you cannot attend any of these meetings, contact the Observer Coordinator, Christina Bland, for more information at Observer.Program@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5625.