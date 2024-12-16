High-speed internet available in Upper Viewmount

CANADA, December 16 - People in Upper Viewmount near Smithers now have access to reliable high-speed internet, unlocking faster access to digital services and economic opportunities.

“New infrastructure in Upper Viewmount takes us another step closer to our goal of connecting all communities in B.C. to high-speed internet,” said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Whether for work, education or connecting with loved ones, fast, reliable, high-speed internet access ensures everyone is able to participate in the digital world while staying rooted in their communities.”

People in 153 households in Upper Viewmount can access health-care services, jobs or enroll in online courses from the comfort of their home. Built and operated by internet service provider CityWest, the project delivers improved access to opportunities and supports economic growth in the Bulkley-Nechako region.

The Government of British Columbia invested $231,712 through the Connecting British Columbia program administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. The Government of Canada invested $462,420 through the federal Universal Broadband Fund and service provider CityWest contributed $271,160. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has also invested $110,657.

“It is wonderful to see this project completed and over 150 more homes receiving access to reliable, high-speed internet,” said Stoney Stoltenberg, director, Electoral Area A (Smithers Rural) Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. “The RDBN has been advocating for improved connectivity for several years and we are thankful for funding programs like the Connecting British Columbia program and Universal Broadband Fund that help us meet our connectivity goals. We are also pleased to be working with CityWest, which has partnered with us on this project to ensure our residents are well served.”

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to expand high-speed internet services. B.C.’s commitment is to connect all remaining underserved households in B.C. by 2027.

Since 2017, the Province has invested $584 million to expand connectivity in British Columbia. As of January 2024, an estimated 77% of all rural homes and 80% of homes in First Nation communities have high-speed internet service.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC funding programs support projects to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for people in British Columbia, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities for every community.

Quotes:

Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency –

“High-speed internet is not a luxury; it is a necessity. That’s why the Government of Canada is working to bring high-speed internet to 98% of Canadian households by 2026 and 100% by 2030. In today’s digital world, communities big and small need reliable internet access, whether for accessing health care or growing a business. The completion of this project marks a significant connectivity milestone for the people in Smithers and Upper Viewmount.”

Steve Morrissette, parliamentary secretary for rural development –

“Our rural communities deserve the same opportunities to access education, health care and economic development as anyone else living in urban areas of the province. The completion of this project in Upper Viewmount represents another step toward a future where every household has access to the opportunities that come with fast, reliable internet access.”

Stefan Woloszyn, chief executive officer, CityWest –

“CityWest has proudly served the community of Smithers with fibre-optic services for 10 years. The community has always supported local businesses like ours and we’re excited to expand our footprint to serve even more homes and businesses in the area.”

Learn More:

