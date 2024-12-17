Sustainable Manufacturing & Processing Possible With Post-Consumer Polycarbonate

Renovo-MPC™ is a post-consumer fully sustainable alternative to traditional polycarbonate sheet for machinery parts.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The manufacturing and processing industries seek solutions to minimize the environmental impact of their operations and implement more sustainable practices. Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate supports sustainability efforts while delivering the performance and versatility essential for manufacturing and processing applications.Renovo-MPC™ fosters more renewable manufacturing & processing operations by offering an alternative to single-use general-purpose polycarbonate. Made from reclaimed post-consumer and industrial polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC™ is a closed loop material that enables manufacturers to improve the sustainability of machinery parts. By using Renovo-MPC™ as a replacement for general-purpose polycarbonate, manufacturers contribute to a circular economy by reducing material waste and decreasing their environmental impact.Renovo-MPC™ combines sustainability with the exceptional physical properties that general-purpose extruded polycarbonate is known for, such as excellent optical clarity, light transmission, and low haze. These properties make it a trusted material choice for manufacturing safety components like machine guards, safety shields, and protective barriers where transparency and impact resistance are crucial. This ensures clear visibility into operations while protecting operators from flying debris and harmful substances.A virtually unbreakable material, Renovo-MPC™ features outstanding impact resistance that surpasses alternative materials like glass and acrylic. When used for housings, electrical enclosures, control panels, and protective casings, Renovo-MPC™ provides superior protection for components without sacrificing visibility even in harsh conditions and tough impacts. This additional protection for sensitive components allows them to last their full lifespan, preventing premature replacements and maintenance costs.Renovo-MPC™ is highly versatile and easily routed, drilled, or sawed to fit custom projects and parts. It can also be thermoformed, cold bent, and hot bent, retaining its great dimensional stability even in challenging outdoor environments and under significant mechanical stress. Renovo-MPC™ can contribute towards LEED Materials and Resources credits in specific applications, promoting sustainable building practices. By replacing less sustainable and durable clear materials with Renovo-MPC™, manufacturers can reduce their environmental footprint.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Renovo-MPC™ in full sheet and cut-to-size options. Manufacturing and processing professionals looking to lower their material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-MPC™ and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the properties and sustainable benefits of Renovo-MPC™ for manufacturing and processing operations, call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

