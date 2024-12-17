Confidential Recovery Now Accepts Anthem Blue Cross Insurance For Drug Rehabilitation Services in San Diego

Confidential Recovery Logo Outpatient Drug Rehab in San Diego Scott H. Silverman greets a client at his outpatient drug rehab

The outpatient drug rehab is 'in-network' with Anthem Blue Cross, allowing even more adults in San Diego to seek treatment for addiction to drugs and alcohol.

We believe that financial barriers should not prevent anyone from getting life-saving addiction treatment. Accepting Anthem Blue Cross insurance will help us reach more people who need our support.” — Jay Wylie, Operations Manager of Confidential Recovery

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidential Recovery, a San Diego outpatient alcohol and drug treatment program, is pleased to announce their ‘in-network’ partnership with Anthem Blue Cross. Their status as an outpatient rehab that is ‘in-network’ with Anthem Blue Cross will allow Confidential Recovery to increase the accessibility of caring and effective evidence-based treatment to more individuals in the San Diego area.

Confidential Recovery, which celebrated its 10th Year Anniversary in October, has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to provide access to as many people in San Diego as possible. Being ‘in-network’ with Anthem Blue Cross is an example of this commitment to battling addiction in San Diego. Their outpatient program is offered in the afternoons and evenings, on weekends, and can be accessed remotely (via video conference).

Scott H. Silverman, Founder and CEO of Confidential Recovery, says "When we started Confidential Recovery in 2014, our vision was to help as many people recover from addiction as possible. Our relationship with Anthem Blue Cross is a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and most importantly, accessible addiction treatment."

Confidential Recovery provides intensive outpatient drug rehab for adults in San Diego, including many veterans and first responders. Navy Veteran Jay Wylie, the Operations Manager says, "We believe that financial barriers should not prevent anyone from getting life-saving addiction treatment. Accepting Anthem Blue Cross insurance will help us reach more people who need our support."

Confidential Recovery helps adults (18+) find recovery through a variety of evidence-based treatment modalities designed to improve overall quality of life during sobriety. Treatment consists of group and one-on-one therapy.

For more information about Confidential Recovery and the services offered, please visit https://www.confidentialrecovery.com/ or call (619) 452–1200.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.