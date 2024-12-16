ICYMI: California to host X Games for the next three years

The games will take place at Sacramento’s Cal Expo from August 22-24, 2025. The selection of California’s capital for the next three years of X Games will further tourism in the Sacramento region, with an estimated 35,000 attendees anticipated daily.

California has the largest market share of tourism in the nation. Travel spending in the state reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year, surpassing the record $144.9 billion spent in 2019 – spending that is 3.8% higher than 2019 and 5.6% higher than 2022.

The new travel-spending record generated $12.7 billion in state and local tax revenue by visitors in 2023, marking a 3% increase over 2019. Tourism created 64,900 new jobs in 2023, bringing total industry employment to 1,155,000.