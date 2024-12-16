Attorney General Bonta Secures Sentencing in Riverside Elder Abuse Case

RIVERSIDE — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the sentencing of Ronnel Tiburcio, one of three people involved in the neglect and abuse of six severely disabled residents at an unlicensed Riverside care facility. The six victims, ranging in age from 32 to 66, were found malnourished, living in filth, and without basic care in a house that did not have the staff, equipment, or licensing needed to care for the residents. On July 31, 2023, defendant Ronnel Tiburcio was convicted of six counts of elder abuse likely to produce great bodily harm and death - all felonies. Last Friday, December 13, 2024, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison. On July 1, 2024, defendant Joel Ombao was sentenced to five years in state prison, and defendant Nimfa Molina was sentenced to 122 days to Riverside County jail on October 13, 2023.

“Individuals entrusted with the care of elderly and dependent adults have the utmost responsibility for their well-being and safety,” said Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we will not tolerate any elder abuse or neglect and ensure that any exploitation or harm is met with swift accountability. I want to thank my team, along with the Riverside Police Department, for bringing justice to these victims.”

Ombao was the owner of several hospice companies, including the unlicensed Secure Hands board and care facility where the victims were housed. Ombao, his assistant Tiburcio, and registered nurse Molina, were responsible for operating the facility and caring for the residents. Investigators arrived at the location to find the residents being housed in squalor. Many of them were emaciated and dehydrated and were not being provided the care they needed.

DMFEA works to protect Californians by investigating and prosecuting those responsible for abuse, neglect, and fraud committed against elderly and dependent adults in the state, and those who perpetrate fraud on the Medi-Cal program.

