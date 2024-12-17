Broadband Association of Michigan Announces Leadership Transition

Joelle Demand named President as Scott Stevenson retires after 32 years of service.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Broadband Association of Michigan (BAM) today announced the appointment of Joelle Demand as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Demand will succeed Scott Stevenson, who is retiring after 32 years of dedicated service to the organization.Joelle Demand, currently serving as Vice President of Public Policy at BAM, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. With a strong background in political science and public administration, Demand is well-positioned to lead the association into its next chapter.Scott Stevenson, who has been with BAM since 1993 and served as President since 1998, expressed confidence in the transition. "Joelle's deep understanding of our industry and her proven track record in public policy make her the ideal candidate to lead BAM forward," Stevenson stated.During his tenure, Stevenson played a pivotal role in shaping Michigan's broadband landscape. His leadership saw BAM through significant technological advancements and policy changes in the telecommunications industry. Stevenson's commitment extended beyond BAM, as he served on various boards and committees, including the Michigan Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Directors.As the new President, Demand is expected to build on BAM's strong foundation while addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in Michigan's broadband sector. "I am honored to take on this role and continue the important work of ensuring robust broadband access across Michigan," Demand commented.The Broadband Association of Michigan represents broadband providers across the state, working to promote and support the development of high-quality broadband infrastructure and services for Michigan residents and businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.