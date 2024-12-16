New York Collaborative Law Attorney, Ivan Alter Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025

Divorce doesn't have to be a battle.” — Ivan Alter

NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York collaborative law attorney and mediator, Ivan Alter, will participate in Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort to educate couples seeking a better option for their divorce.As part of Divorce WIth Respect Week, Ivan Alter will offer free thirty minute consultations for those seeking a better way to separate. To book a free consultation with Ivan Alter, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com “Divorce doesn't have to be a battle,” said Ivan Alter. “Through mediation and collaborative divorce, we can help families navigate their divorce with respect, compassion, and a focus on what truly matters, a peaceful resolution and healthier future.”Ivan Alter received his J.D. in 1993. Ivan Alter started practicing family law in New York where he gained over a decade of experience before discovering mediation and Collaborative Divorce. Ivan Alter offers support, compassion, and direction to families facing divorce. Families in New York can learn more about Ivan Alter at https://www.ivanalter.com/about-me/

