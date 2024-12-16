South Florida Counselor Tammy Berman To Participate In Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025

Divorce is a transformative journey, and with the right support, it can be a path to healing and renewal.”
— Berman
FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida counselor, Tammy Berman, will join Divorce With Respect Week®, from March 3-9 2025. Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to educate couples facing divorce about better options for how to handle their divorce.

As part of Divorce WIth Respect Week® Berman will offer free 30 minute consultations to discuss solutions for clients seeking a better way to separate. To book a consultation with Berman, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.

“Divorce is a transformative journey, and with the right support, it can be a path to healing and renewal,” said Berman. “Through counseling and guidance, we can help you through this transition with respect, and the tools to build a better tomorrow."

Through her practice, My Counseling Connections, Berman is committed to providing therapy for those in need of divorce support, counseling with teens, depression, addiction, anxiety, and more. Berman earned a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling at Nova Southeastern University in 2003. You can learn more about Berman and her team at https://mycounselingconnections.com/.

