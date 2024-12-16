Flavor Developer and Manufacturer Selects Cabarrus County for East Coast Hub

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Custom Flavors, a California-based flavor developer and manufacturer, will create 30 jobs in Cabarrus County. The company will invest $6.5 million to establish an East Coast production facility in Concord.

"With a skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure and strong business environment, North Carolina has built a reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse,” Governor Cooper said. “The expansion of Custom Flavors to Cabarrus County further strengthens our position as a hub for cutting-edge food science and advanced manufacturing."

Founded in 2005, Custom Flavors is a family-owned and operated company specializing in the development and manufacturing of liquid and powdered flavor solutions. With extensive expertise in the flavor and food industries, the company delivers exceptional organic, natural, and artificial flavors into bakery, beverage, confectionery, dairy, supplements, and sports nutrition products. Known for its unmatched service and technical expertise, Custom Flavors supports its partners through every stage of product development, from ideation to market launch. The company’s new Concord facility will expand innovation and production capacity, enabling shorter lead times and reduced freight costs for its growing customer base along the East Coast.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our operations to North Carolina and becoming part of the wonderful Concord community,” said Alex Wendling, President of Custom Flavors. “This location will serve as our Eastern hub for innovation, and will supply growing brands and manufacturers. North Carolina’s welcoming business environment and dynamic growth made it the ideal choice for this next chapter in our journey.”

“North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and the fourth largest food and beverage industry in the U.S.,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With leading institutions like the North Carolina State University Food Science Department and the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab, we have built a strong foundation for innovative companies in the food and beverage sector, like Custom Flavors, to thrive.”

Custom Flavors’ new positions include food scientists, production operators, quality control engineers, and other personnel. While wages vary by position, annual salaries for the new positions will average $56,400, exceeding the Cabarrus County average of $49,058. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.7 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $34,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Custom Flavors’ location to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for

payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations, Custom Flavors, on your expansion to Cabarrus County,” said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “We are excited to have you join our community and look forward to the positive impact your presence will undoubtedly have in Concord.”

“I am excited to welcome Custom Flavors to Concord,” said N.C. Representative Diamond Staton-Williams. “Cabarrus County offers an excellent environment for businesses to thrive, and we’re excited to support your success and watch you grow alongside our vibrant community.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina State University, North Carolina Food Innovation Lab, North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Economic Development, and the City of Concord.

