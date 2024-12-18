OncoHelix Partners with Qualisure Diagnostics to Provide Thyroid GuidePx® Testing Across Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OncoHelix, a leader in precision diagnostics, is proud to announce its partnership with Qualisure Diagnostics to offer the groundbreaking Thyroid GuidePxtest to patients across Canada. This collaboration brings Canadian patients an advanced genomic tool designed to guide personalized treatment for papillary thyroid cancer, leveraging next-generation sequencing and molecular insights to improve outcomes.The incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing by about 6% per year. Papillary thyroid cancer (PTC) is the most common type of thyroid cancer, accounting for about 80% of all cases. While PTC is not usually life-threatening, recurrence after treatment and the effects of treatment can significantly affect the quality of life.Thyroid GuidePxanalyzes the expression of 82 genes associated with tumour recurrence risks, offering unparalleled precision in identifying low-risk cases and enabling clinicians to tailor treatment strategies from active surveillance to surgery and adjuvant therapy. This test, developed and validated by Qualisure Diagnostics, addresses the growing need for personalized approaches in thyroid cancer care by reducing overtreatment and improving patient quality of life. For clinicians, Thyroid GuidePxsimplifies prognostication, as the test outperforms the American Thyroid Association Clinical Risk Stratification System.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualisure Diagnostics, a fellow Canadian healthcare innovator, to provide access to Thyroid GuidePxacross the country,” said Dr. Pinaki Bose, OncoHelix co-founder and Executive Vice President. “This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering clinicians, patients, and researchers with cutting-edge diagnostic tools that improve patient care and outcomes.”Dr. Oliver Bathe, CEO and co-founder of Qualisure Diagnostics remarked, “OncoHelix is a leading provider of advanced cancer diagnostics. We eagerly anticipate a productive collaboration aimed at advancing science and enhancing patient care in Canada and beyond. Together, we will transform the treatment landscape for thyroid cancer.”Through this partnership, Thyroid GuidePxtesting will be performed at OncoHelix’s clinically accredited laboratory, ensuring accuracy and reliability. This initiative marks another milestone in OncoHelix’s mission to transform the landscape of cancer diagnostics through providing access to innovative and impactful solutions.For more information about Thyroid GuidePxor to access the support of Reimbursement Navigators, contact admin@qualisuredx.com.About OncoHelixOncoHelix is recognized in Canada and internationally as a leader in advanced precision diagnostic solutions, specializing in genomic and immunological profiling to support tailored patient care. The company is committed to our patient-first focus, advancing health by making cutting-edge diagnostic testing more accessible. OncoHelix serves healthcare providers, patients, and pharmaceutical and biotech industry partners through our clinically accredited labs in Canada and the UAE.Read more at: www.oncohelix.org . Follow OncoHelix on LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/oncohelix About Qualisure DiagnosticsQualisure Diagnostics is a Calgary-based precision oncology company that develops and deploys diagnostic tests that help to personalize cancer care. Qualisure is dedicated to transforming precision oncology into a standard of care, extending its impact beyond North America to patients around the world. Read more at: https://qualisuredx.com/ For inquiries

