Beyond Hurricane Season: Altitude Water Expands Disaster Relief Trailer Capabilities Through Innovative Leasing Program

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following media appearances on NBC6 and Fox Carolina, where Altitude Water ’s Disaster Relief Trailer (DRT) was documented providing life-saving resources to Hurricane Helene victims, the first-of-its-kind trailer is headed to help organizations and businesses around the nation through the company’s newly-launched leasing program.Jeff Szur, Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Altitude Water, stated, “As a race, humans are reactionary beings. We seem to react to the present situation. At Altitude, we want to help change that mindset and focus on preparedness. While we are thrilled our DRT helped so many people during Helene recovery, with better preparedness and more assets ready to deploy, we know we, and the nonprofits we work with, could have helped even more people.Szur continued, “Hurricane season may be over for 2024, but the DRT’s work is far from done. We designed our trailer with the incredible ability to supply water, electricity, and Wi-Fi to large groups of people anytime, anywhere. Through our program, both nonprofit and for-profit companies will be able to enhance their local outreach and visibility, as well as improve fundraising and advertising efforts- measuring at 12x9, our DRT is a moving billboard showcasing to the world your team is there for them in both times of crisis and times of comfort.”“There is no limit to the type of event or gathering you can become a part of. The DRT can produce 210 gallons of purified water daily and is enabled with Starlink internet that can provide Wi-Fi for up to 100 people within a 0.5 mile radius. The trailer is also built with solar panels that generate 12 kWh, with 5.6 kWh for operations and 6.4 kWh for battery storage, as well as a gas generator for power backup. During times of disaster, these aspects provide essential resources quickly to those who need them most. We are looking forward to widening the scope of the DRT’s capabilities, as well as connecting with groups across the United States looking to work closer with their communities.”Corporations who take part in the leasing program will be able to champion sustainability goals through the reduction of plastic waste and groundwater depletion. They will also be able to enhance their brand and public image through partnerships with local nonprofits improving life for underserved areas, all while benefiting from tax-deductible leasing options from Altitude Water.Currently, Altitude Water, alongside nonprofit the Footprint Project , is also fundraising the creation of three new Disaster Relief Trailers for use throughout the year. To support the fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/donatefootprintproject “We would be remiss without thanking our partners for making our work possible- Non-profits- Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Mind Army, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, and of course the one who believed in us over a decade ago Amy Grant and Vince Gill. Also, our for-profit companies- New Use Energy, IFSC (our leasing partner in this program who believes in our vision), African Solar Generation, and all our suppliers. As I always say, ‘teamwork makes the dream work.’”Learn about Altitude Water here:About Altitude Water:Located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, Altitude Water is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines (U.S. Marines) that produce water anytime, anywhere. Since 2008, Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has been instrumental in the development of Altitude Water's Atmospheric Water Generators, machines designed to drastically improve water accessibility around the globe.

