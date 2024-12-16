Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,374 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: Governor Newsom to make announcement about new job training and career pathways efforts, opportunities for veterans

SHASTA COUNTY – Today in Redding, Governor Gavin Newsom will join leaders to make a major announcement related to expanding career and education opportunities for Californians and veterans. 

WHEN: Monday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Shasta County, CA

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP through the Governor’s Office using this registration form no later than 9 a.m., December 16. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TODAY: Governor Newsom to make announcement about new job training and career pathways efforts, opportunities for veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more