Adán Medrano's "Hojita" Cocktail Gains Popularity in Texas, Featured in Texas Highways Magazine

The Hojita cocktail infuses the earthy and slightly spicy taste of hoja santa into the classic combination of tequila and lime. Hoja Santa, also known as Mexican pepperleaf, is gaining popularity in the US, especially in states like Texas, California, and Florida.

Hojita is a refreshing and flavorful drink that infuses the earthy and slightly spicy taste of hoja santa into the classic combination of tequila and lime

The Hojita cocktail is a perfect blend of traditional Mexican ingredients with a modern twist.” — Food Author, Adán Medrano

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adán Medrano, a renowned chef and author, has recently created a new cocktail that is taking Texas by storm. "Hojita," which translates to "little leaf" in Spanish, is a unique blend of tequila, lime juice, and hoja santa, a plant native to Mesoamerica. This new creation has been featured in the latest issue of Texas Highways Magazine and is quickly becoming a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts.

Hojita is a refreshing and flavorful drink that infuses the earthy and slightly spicy taste of hoja santa into the classic combination of tequila and lime. This plant, also known as Mexican pepperleaf, is gaining popularity in the US, especially in states like Texas, California, and Florida. Medrano, who grows hoja santa in his own garden, was inspired by its root beer-like flavor and aroma to create this unique cocktail.

"I am thrilled to see the growing popularity of hoja santa in the US, and I wanted to showcase its unique flavor in a cocktail. The Hojita cocktail is a perfect blend of traditional Mexican ingredients with a modern twist, and I am honored to have it featured in Texas Highways Magazine," said Medrano.

With its appearance in Texas Highways Magazine, Hojita is gaining recognition and becoming a must-try for cocktail lovers who are praising it on social media. Medrano's creation has also caught the attention of other publications and has been featured in several online articles. The recipe is also featured in his latest history/cookbook, "Don't Count The Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking."

Hojita is an online sensation on Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites. Medrano hopes that more people will enjoy his new creation, with its unique blend of flavors. His recipe is included below. For more information on Adán Medrano and his creations, visit his website at www.adanmedrano.com.

Recipe, makes 4 cocktails.

Ingredients

2 fresh hoja santa leaves

8 ounces mezcal

(or tequila)

4 ounces fresh lime juice

2 ounces agave nectar crushed ice

Instructions

1. Cut off the center spine of the hoja santa with a sharp knife, roll the leaf like a cigar, and slice it into thin strips.

2. Muddle hoja santa in the mezcal or tequila.

3. Add lime juice and agave nectar and mix thoroughly.

4. Fill old fashioned glasses with crushed ice and pour in the muddled mixture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.