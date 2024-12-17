Lumin Unveils All-in-One Solution for Home Electrification and Energy Management

Lumin Energy app - Panel Guard screenshot

Lumin’s Panel Guard technology delivers a smarter, more comprehensive alternative to a service upgrade for homeowners looking to electrify.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin, a leader in smart energy management, today announced the early-access release of its latest innovation, Panel Guard. Designed to meet the increasing demand for an electrified lifestyle, Panel Guard marries intelligent energy management with the circuit-level visibility and control offered by the Lumin Smart Panel. By dynamically managing loads to stay within the home’s electrical limits, it eliminates the need for costly panel replacements or utility service upgrades when adding any high-demand appliances, like electric vehicle chargers, electric water heaters and heat pumps. The accompanying Lumin Energy app empowers homeowners to better understand and optimize their energy consumption, helping them avoid peak rates.Recent studies estimate that up to 48 million homeowners may face costly electrical panel and utility service upgrades to electrify their homes. Lumin’s Panel Guard technology addresses this challenge by dynamically managing all major home loads, ensuring that energy-intensive appliances like electric water heaters and induction stoves can be seamlessly integrated—without expensive infrastructure upgrades. By prioritizing on-demand appliance use, Panel Guard enables homeowners to electrify their homes comfortably and efficiently.The retrofit-ready platform pairs seamlessly with any existing service panel, ensuring universal compatibility in every home. Additionally, the new Lumin Energy app, redesigned from the ground up with homeowners in mind, enhances the electrification experience with intuitive features that deliver energy transparency and control:- Control individual circuits on demand for greater freedom and flexibility.- Schedule circuits to optimize energy consumption around peak hours.- Access real-time and historical energy data for energy-saving insights.“The Lumin Smart Panel equipped with Panel Guard offers an all-in-one solution to the biggest challenges of home electrification,” said Kelly Warner, CEO of Lumin. “By blending intelligent, automated energy management with intuitive features, we empower homeowners to electrify their homes without limits—ensuring comfort, visibility and complete energy control.”During this early-access phase, Lumin Smart Panel with Panel Guard will ship as a separate and distinct product from the current Lumin Smart Panel which provides additional optimization for solar and storage setups. The former offers a dedicated focus on electrification through advanced circuit management and is UL 916 listed. Early-access shipments are scheduled for Q1 2025.This latest innovation underscores Lumin’s dedication to making advanced energy management accessible to more homeowners. To learn more about the early-access program and its benefits, visit luminsmart.com/electrification or contact the Lumin sales team at sales@luminsmart.com.About LuminFounded in 2016, Luminis a leader in intelligent load management, transforming how homeowners interact with energy and providing solutions that enhance comfort, visibility and control. By turning ordinary electrical panels into intelligent energy systems, Lumin unlocks smarter home electrification. Its products are thoughtfully designed, engineered and assembled in Charlottesville, Virginia, to exceed rigorous standards for performance and reliability, reflecting Lumin’s strong commitment to quality and local craftsmanship. Backed by a passionate team and a network of installers across the U.S. and Canada, Lumin is paving the way for an electrified future. Discover more at www.luminsmart.com

