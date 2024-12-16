Palm Beach County School District Students Publish “Same Page, Different Book” Through Future Authors Project

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select students from the Palm Beach County School District in Florida received the opportunity to showcase their published short stories and participate in a book signing on December 4 as part of the of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the program, the signing event featured 26 students who had participated in the program and gained valuable experience toward becoming published authors in a collection titled “Same Page, Different Book.”



Held at the Boca Raton, Florida-based Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center, the event was open to the more than two dozen students, encompassing grades 7-12, who participated in the program.

The Future Authors Project—a free program first offered in partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County, Florida in 2006—was created to help inspire students with a passion for writing. In the nearly two decades since, the program has thrived, providing high school students with an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication.

“We congratulate everyone who worked so hard and earned their author credit and to all the educators and professionals who took time to help the students work towards this great accomplishment,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions for Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon is proud to support this program by providing the resources for these students to channel their passion for writing and creativity and the result is another outstanding book produced by the Future Authors Project.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Attachment

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.