FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), December 16, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on December 5, 2024, as the sixth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Sixth Tranche”), the following common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 06/12/2024 18,786 427.0792 8,023,109.40 - - - - 18,786 427.0792 8,023,109.40 09/12/2024 19,123 429.1484 8,206,604.40 - - - - 19,123 429.1484 8,206,604.40 12/12/2024 25 428.1440 10,703.60 5,513 453.4468 2,499,852.21 2,382,854.07 5,538 432.2062 2,393,557.67 13/12/2024 8,046 435.1824 3,501,477.60 - - - - 8,046 435.1824 3,501,477.60 45,980







429.3583







19,741,895.00







5,513







453.4468







2,499,852.21







2,382,854.07







51,493







429.6652







22,124,749.07







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Sixth Tranche till December 13, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 19,741,895.00 for No. 45,980 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 2,499,852.21 (Euro 2,382,854.07*) for No. 5,513 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 13, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,819,901 common shares equal to 5.77% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 13, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,997,137 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,194,861,205.11.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

