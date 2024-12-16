Free event helps job seekers prepare for a new career in the new year

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas invites local job seekers to join them at “Coffee & Careers,” where career coaches will be available to meet and provide complimentary resume evaluations over a fresh cup of coffee.

Attendees will also be able to experience CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas’ Virtual Reality Career Exploration module, and get a free professional headshot taken.

Participants need to complete a profile on Employ Florida and are encouraged to do so prior to the event at www.employflorida.com. CareerSource staff will be available to assist with registration on the day of the event.

For more information, please contact CSHP One-Stop Operator Paul Casebolt at caseboltp@careersourcehp.com.


WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 17 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

WHERE: CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas – Tampa Center 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101 Tampa, FL 33612

About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

Lauren Steif
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas


