Green Carbon Market is Touching New Development Level | Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, Charm Industrial

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The green carbon market is experiencing significant growth, driven by escalating demand for consumer goods, increased emissions from vehicles and industrial processes, population growth, and rapid urbanization. Allied Market Research recently published an in-depth report titled "Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental), by Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2031".𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54054 Key Market Insights:- According to the report, the global green carbon market generated $16.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $32.9 million by 2031, registering an impressive CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers comprehensive insights into evolving trends, key market segments, investment opportunities, value chain dynamics, regional landscapes, and the competitive environment.Primary Growth DriversThe rapid expansion of the green carbon market is attributed to:- Surging demand for consumer goods as global populations grow.- Escalating emissions of harmful chemicals and gases from transportation, industrial processes, and other sources.- Urbanization and industrialization that increase the demand for sustainable solutions.However, challenges such as the high cost of green carbon and a lack of skilled labor pose barriers to growth. Nonetheless, the market is poised for lucrative opportunities driven by:- Increased adoption of lithium-ion batteries across various industries.- Advancements in R&D activities aimed at enhancing production processes and applications.Segment HighlightsBiomass Segment Dominates the Source Market:- Revenue Contribution: Biomass accounted for over four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2025 and is set to maintain its dominance through 2031.- CAGR: The segment is forecasted to grow at 11.9% during the projection period.- Growth Factors: Rising awareness about sustainable practices and the transition to renewable energy sources drive the growth of this segment.Lithium-ion Batteries Lead the Application Segment:- Revenue Contribution: Lithium-ion batteries held nearly three-fifths of the market in 2025, retaining a leading position.- CAGR: The segment is projected to grow at a remarkable 12.1% through 2031.- Growth Drivers: Increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy systems and the growing demand for plug-in electric vehicles.Regional InsightsEurope Emerges as a Market Leader:- Revenue Contribution: Europe accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2025.- CAGR: The region is projected to grow at an impressive 12.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.Key Market Driver: Germany leads the region with robust biomass production. A 2021 report by Germany Bioenergy highlights that approximately 55% of renewable energy in the country is derived from biomass sources, ensuring raw material availability for green carbon production.Key Market PlayersProminent companies driving the green carbon market include:- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.- Clean Energy Systems- Enviva- Alstrom- Orsted A/S- Drax- Charm Industrial- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.- TEIJIN LIMITED- Vattenfall ABThese leading players have adopted strategies such as expansions, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence. The report provides a detailed analysis of their operational focus, product portfolios, and contributions to market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-carbon-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

