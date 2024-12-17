Kolsquare acquires Woomio to strengthen its position as the leading influencer marketing technology in Europe

Quentin Bordage

Kolsquare, Europe’s leading Influencer Marketing technology and Certified B Corporation, is excited to announce the acquisition of Woomio.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014 by Zeth Edwardsen and Torsten Petersen, Woomio is an end-to-end software solution enabling marketers to drive successful creator programs. The company serves customers in 16 countries with a strong focus on the Nordics (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland) and supports over 300 successful agencies and brands, including Rituals, Flying Tiger, and Red Bull.Founded in Paris in 2018 by CEO Quentin Bordage, Kolsquare has grown rapidly over the past years and secured its space as the top solution for data-driven influencer marketing in Europe. Kolsquare provides an all-in-one SaaS solution for scaling influencer marketing strategies through authentic KOL (Key Opinion Leader) partnerships and employs over 50 employees. Kolsquare's platform offers sophisticated analytics, a user-friendly interface, and access to an exhaustive database of influencers with over 5,000 followers on six major social networks—Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and X (formerly Twitter)—across 180 countries.As a Certified B Corporation, Kolsquare is committed to promoting responsible influence by championing transparency, ethical practices, and meaningful collaborations. Through signature functions such as the ‘Compliance Score’, #InfluenceForGood-Filter and ‘Audience Credibility Score’, Kolsquare furthermore strives to blend technological innovation with social and environmental responsibilities.In 2024, Kolsquare joined the team.blue group, one of the largest private tech companies in Europe, to support its impressive track record of profitable growth, but also further fuel the company's strategic acquisition ambitions.Kolsquare’s rapid growth across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK will be now further accelerated by this acquisition, enabling continued expansion throughout Europe and beyond. It’s a significant milestone for Kolsquare, reinforcing its ambition to become the most trusted Influencer Marketing technology in Europe.By joining Kolsquare, Woomio will also join the charge in promoting ethical practices within the influencer marketing industry, further solidifying Kolsquare’s role as a pioneer in Responsible Influence.“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter as we join forces with Kolsquare. As the founders of Woomio, it’s inspiring to see our work being recognized as a perfect complement to Kolsquare’s exceptional product and top-tier team. Together, we’re combining the unique strengths of both companies to deliver even more value to our customers and redefine the future of influencer marketing. We’re eager to start this new journey and make an even bigger impact in the nordics and beyond." - said Zeth Edwardsen, Co-Founder & CEO.“We are delighted that Woomio is becoming a part of Kolsquare, providing us with strong exposure to the rapidly growing Influencer Marketing space in the Nordics where we have had a limited focus since our launch. We were impressed by the quality of Woomio’s product, their impressive client portfolio of inspiring brands and agencies, but also by the team that has been doing an incredible job in the region for years. This transaction is an important step in our mission to empower tomorrow's brands, wherever they are, with the superpowers of influence” said Quentin Bordage, CEO at Kolsquare.For more information and interview requests, please contact press@kolsquare.comAbout KolsquareKolsquare is Europe’s leading Influencer Marketing platform, offering a data-driven solution that empowers brands to scale their KOL (Key Opinion Leader) marketing strategies through authentic partnerships with top creators.Kolsquare’s advanced technology helps marketing professionals seamlessly identify the best content creators by filtering their content and audience, while also enabling them to build, manage, and optimize campaigns from start to finish. This includes measuring results and benchmarking performance against competitors.With a thriving global community of influencer marketing experts, Kolsquare serves hundreds of customers—including Coca-Cola, Netflix, Sony Music, Publicis, Sézane, Sephora, Lush, and Hermès—by leveraging the latest Big Data, AI, and Machine Learning technologies. Our platform taps into an extensive network of KOLs with more than 5,000 followers across 180 countries on Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat.Since October 2024, Kolsquare has become part of team.blue, a leading digital enabler for businesses and entrepreneurs across Europe. team.blue brings together over 60 successful brands in web hosting, domains, e-commerce, online compliance, lead generation, application solutions, and social media.About WoomioWoomio is an influencer marketing software that gives brands, agencies and influencers detailed insights into the data that builds a strong basis for their collaborations. The tool also helps businesses automate, predict, and create value beyond earnings in all their influencer marketing activities such as campaigns and workflows. Woomio was founded in 2014 by Zeth Edwardsen and Torsten Petersen.

