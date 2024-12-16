From Smart Factories to AI Healthcare and Mobility: 46 Italian Startups Head to CES 2025

Italian Pavilion at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From autonomous robotaxis to sensor systems that detect wildfires before they spread, AI tools that help doctors with diagnostics, or enable factories to reduce energy consumption. Practical solutions leveraging solid yet underutilized technologies to enhance productivity, improve urban systems, and enrich daily life—this is the spirit behind the Italian innovations heading to CES 2025, the world’s largest tech event taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas. The Italian delegation, coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), will feature 46 startups from across the country under a single pavilion, presenting some of the most exciting technological advancements emerging from Italy.Under the theme “Crafting Innovation, Shaping the Future,” the Italian mission highlights a nation where innovation is crafted with artisan precision, driving real, long-term development.Raffaella Valentini, Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles, comments: “Our mission at CES reflects Italy’s broader vision of fostering innovation as a cornerstone of economic growth and global leadership. Our startups not only represent Italian inventiveness but also demonstrate our nation’s commitment to addressing global challenges through international cooperation—driving technological advancements that help achieve shared goals for sustainable and inclusive development.”“Strategic sectors driving economic growth worldwide are undergoing a profound technological shift,” states Giosafat Riganò, Trade Commissioner of ITA’s Los Angeles office, which is organizing the Italian pavilion at CES. “This transformation is evident at CES, where delivering concrete, value-generating solutions is essential. Italian startups excel in this regard, demonstrated by a 42% growth in investments in Italy in 2024, nearing €1.5 billion, even as European venture capital markets saw nearly a 10% decline in the first nine months of the year.”Italian Innovation Strategy in the U.S.Italy’s participation in CES 2025 is part of a broader effort to promote Italian innovation in the United States, spearheaded by ITA’s Los Angeles office. Throughout 2024, ITA facilitated Italian participation in key events, including Italy on the Move during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, the Game Developers Conference, and South by Southwest in Austin. In June, the ITA pavilion at BIO San Diego hosted 23 life sciences companies, universities, and regional clusters. ITA also returned to New York’s NEST Climate Campus, spotlighting 18 companies in sustainability.In 2024, the American edition of SMAU-Italia RestartsUp returned to California, organized in partnership with ITA Los Angeles at Innovit in San Francisco, the Italian Center for Culture and Innovation, Italy's first hub in Silicon Valley, active since late 2022. The event brought together 46 startups, five regions—Lazio, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, and Puglia—and six major companies, Edison, FNM, Intesa Sanpaolo, Pelliconi, Terna, and UnipolSai, connecting directly with over 100 major Silicon Valley players, including Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NASA, and Waymo, as well as incubators, accelerators, and investors.Additionally, the Global Startup Program supported 70 Italian startups through international accelerators in London, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, New York, and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles cohort focused on female entrepreneurship, offering intensive bootcamps and networking opportunities in California, with the support of US Mac and Prospera Women—an initiative dedicated to fostering women-led businesses globally.Italian Startups at CES 2025The Italian pavilion will be located in Eureka Park, CES’s dedicated startup arena, and will host 46 startups from 14 regions. While northern regions lead in participation, southern Italy is well-represented with companies from Campania, Sicily, Molise, Puglia, and Calabria. The Sardinia Region and the Piedmont Region continue their institutional support for the mission.Area Science Park, a national research organization and returning partner, prepared the startups with tailored training to maximize business and networking opportunities at CES. A dedicated arena in the pavilion will host thematic panels and startup pitches aimed at fostering strategic connections.Italian Innovations on DisplayAmong the Made in Italy innovations at CES 2025 are numerous advanced sensing technologies for computer vision, predictive maintenance in factories, and smart waste management, as well as space technology. Smart mobility is also prominently featured: from solid-state supercapacitors for high-performance electric vehicles to an autonomous robotaxi that can operate as part of a remotely controlled fleet.This year, the Italian pavilion also highlights clean-tech solutions, including technologies for environmental sustainability: portable, foldable lightweight solar panels for mobile energy production, a sensor system for monitoring pollutant gases over large areas with the ability to prevent wildfire spread, and an IoT solution to cut industrial machinery energy costs without replacing equipment. Another standout is a new additive manufacturing technology that makes mass production of components obsolete.Health tech is also well represented, with AI-based technologies supporting doctors in patient diagnosis and assessments, assisting clinical evaluations in veterinary visits, and helping post-operative patients adhere to rehabilitation programs.Additionally, there are several innovations aimed at enriching public-facing applications, such as a “virtual concierge” for the hospitality industry and a robot that guides museum tours. These solutions reflect a commitment to combining technological excellence with practical, sustainable impact.The Italian Startups221e, 3dnextech, AI4IV, Apogeo Space, Certy, Coderblock, Èlevit, EMC Gems, Enphos, Eye2Drive, Friendz, Ganiga, GeniAi, Icarus, In Quattro, Innova, Kintana, Laika, Levante, Lieu.city, Mathclick, MIA, Novac, Planybuild, PopulaRise, Proke, Radoff, Rem Montenapoleone, SeismicGuard, Sensor ID, SLY, SnapAll, SpaceVerse, The Thinking Clouds, Tinental, TokNox, ToMove, Travel Verse, Truesense, TUC, Viber Alert, Viralba, Volumio, WiData, WhoTeach, Zephorum.

