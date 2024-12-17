Tenants File Class Action Against Heather Hill Apartments Over "Deplorable" Living Conditions and Unlicensed Operations

Lawsuit alleges systematic neglect, uninhabitable conditions, and illegal rent collection affecting hundreds at Prince George's County apartment complex.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civil rights law firm Justly Prudent announced the filing of significant class action lawsuit against the owners and operators of Heather Hill Apartments, alleging widespread habitability issues and illegal operations that have endangered tenants' health and safety. Filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, the lawsuit comes after months of coordinated advocacy between tenants, the Prince George's County Branch of the NAACP, and Justly Prudent. The Maryland Attorney General's office recently filed its own charges against the same defendants for consumer protection violations.Lead Plaintiff Charlene Hall, represented by Justly Prudent, seeks to represent over 500 current and former tenants who have resided at the 459-unit Temple Hills complex since April 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants—Heather Hill Property Company LLC, Heather Hill Operating Company LLC, and OneWall Communities LLC—operated without required licensing for 25 months while collecting rent from tenants despite "deplorable" living conditions."The conditions at Heather Hill Apartments are simply deplorable," said Jordan D. Howlette, Managing Attorney of Justly Prudent, the law firm representing the Plaintiff. "Thanks to the dedicated work of the Prince George's County NAACP in organizing tenants and documenting violations, we've been able to expose the full scope of neglect and suffering these residents have endured while the defendants continued to collect rent without legal authority to do so."The Prince George's County Branch of the NAACP played a crucial role in bringing these issues to light by facilitating regular meetings between tenants and legal counsel, and meticulously organizing documentation of maintenance requests, complaints, and habitability issues that formed the foundation of the legal action.According to the complaint, residents have endured:-Chronic sewage backups in sinks, toilets, and bathtubs;-Widespread black mold causing severe health issues, including respiratory problems requiring specialized medical care;-Infestations of bats, rodents, roaches and other vermin;-Persistent water leaks and flooding;-Non-functioning heating and cooling systems; and-Failed fire safety systems and missing fire extinguishers."Through our housing advocacy efforts, we witnessed firsthand the devastating impact these conditions have had on families," said Linda Thornton-Thomas, President of the Prince George's County Branch of the NAACP. "Our members worked tirelessly to ensure these violations were documented and that affected residents had access to legal resources. This lawsuit represents a critical step toward justice for the Heather Hill community."The lawsuit alleges that despite receiving "countless" maintenance requests and complaints, defendants consistently failed to make necessary repairs or address serious habitability issues. When repairs were attempted, they were often inadequate - such as painting over black mold rather than properly remediating it.The complaint further alleges that the defendants operated without required multi-family dwelling licenses, filed over 130 unlawful failure-to-pay rent actions against tenants, and continued demanding rent payments even after their temporary license was suspended in August 2024 due to failed fire safety inspections.The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief requiring comprehensive repairs and proper licensing. The case is Charlene Hall v. Heather Hill Property Company LLC, et al., filed in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, Maryland (Case No. C-16-CV-24-005992).

