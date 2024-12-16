Agrify Corporation Closes on Acquisition of Señorita

TROY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of branded innovative solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, has closed on its previously announced acquisition of certain assets from Double or Nothing LLC, the owner and creator of the Señorita brand of hemp-derived THC (“HD9”) drinks.

“This is great news for Agrify shareholders! We believe Señorita is the best tasting drink in the fastest growing, most exciting beverage category in the country,” said Agrify Chairman and Interim CEO Ben Kovler. “Cannabis-based beverages like Señorita deliver consumers an enjoyable experience without the downsides of alcohol. This high demand is propelling Señorita founders Joel Gott and Charles Bieler with the team towards innovation and product development as we launch Paloma in January and Ranch Water later in 2025. Given our enthusiasm for HD9 drinks, the Agrify Board continues to explore a variety of alternatives for the extraction and cultivation businesses within the Company while focusing on optimizing shareholder value creation.”

Señorita was designed and formulated by world-class winemakers Charles Bieler and Joel Gott. Recognizing a growing generational demand for adult beverage alternatives, Bieler and Gott gave the classic margarita a modern twist—replacing alcohol with THC to create a delightful, hangover-free beverage alternative. Through the use of all-natural, premium ingredients like organic Mexican agave, fresh lime juice and sweet, tangy mango, Señorita quickly gained acclaim, taking home the top spot in The High Times Cannabis Cup just one year after inception. Gott and Bieler continue to collaborate on the brand with Kovler and the Agrify team.

“We’re incredibly excited about the energy and momentum Ben and the team have brought to the Señorita business,” said Señorita co-founder Charles Bieler. “When Joel and I created this unique brand, we always anticipated rapid growth, exciting new products and expanded distribution, and now those goals are coming to fruition even faster than we imagined. Paloma and Ranch Water are just the beginning, and we cannot wait for even more Americans to experience Señorita THC drinks.”

Señorita currently offers two award-winning flavors – classic Lime Jalapeño Margarita and Mango Margarita. The brand’s third flavor, Paloma, will launch in January and will bring together Ruby Red grapefruit, lime, and pomelo, offering consumers another refreshing flavor profile with the same vacation vibe and fresh taste consumers love. A fourth flavor, low-calorie Ranch Water, will debut in 2025.

Señorita’s HD9 products are currently available at top retailers including Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Binny’s in nine U.S. states and Canada. Products are also available for direct-to-consumer purchase where permissible under state law at senoritadrinks.com.

This acquisition of certain Canadian and U.S. hemp-derived assets from Double or Nothing LLC, the owner and creator of the Señorita HD9 beverages, as previously disclosed, was done in exchange for 530,000 shares of Agrify common stock or common stock equivalents. Following the transaction, Agrify has approximately 2.0M common shares outstanding and 7.6M warrants.

About Agrify (Nasdaq:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (“Agrify” or the “Company”) is a developer of branded innovative solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries in extraction, cultivation and more. Agrify’s proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and return on investment at scale. Agrify’s comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com.

About Señorita

Designed and formulated by best friends and world-class winemakers Charles Bieler and Joel Gott, Señorita is known for its clean, fresh taste and commitment to high-quality, natural ingredients. Señorita offers a low-sugar, low-calorie alternative to alcoholic beverages. Señorita’s HDT products are currently available to purchase at brick-and-mortar locations in Canada and nine U.S. states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin, with plans for expansion across additional states. Products are also available for direct-to-consumer purchase where permissible under state law via senoritadrinks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

Agrify Investor Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

