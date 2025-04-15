ServiceTitan Announces Strategic Partnership With Cobalt Service Partners

Cobalt, A Leading Commercial Access Solutions Platform, Will Leverage ServiceTitan to Drive Growth and Efficiency for its Expanding Portfolio of Businesses

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced a strategic partnership with Cobalt Service Partners , an access solutions platform dedicated to the commercial industry, and backed by Alpine Investors . In just over a year, Cobalt has rapidly grown to 12 market-leading brands, including Industrial Door Company , Homeland Safety Systems , and Digi Security . By harnessing ServiceTitan’s leading business management platform for the trades, Cobalt is giving their fast-growing portfolio of commercial contractors the technology they need to achieve profitable and consistent long-term growth.

"ServiceTitan is purpose-built to meet the needs of the commercial contracting industry, empowering contractors to maximize profitability and drive business growth,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. “For many years our team has been investing heavily in building the technology that platforms like Cobalt need to ensure their portfolio of commercial businesses are wildly successful. Joining forces with Cobalt gives ServiceTitan the opportunity to maximize the performance of their portfolio by giving them the tools to increase efficiency, offer superior customer service, and ensure sustainable growth for years and decades to come.”

"Our strategy at Cobalt is simple, but powerful. We partner with exceptional commercial access and security businesses, and provide them with best-in-class tools, processes, and playbooks to manage their business as they scale,” said Tyler Hoffman, Co-CEO at Cobalt Service Partners. “We see enormous potential in this market, and strongly believe in the power of technology to help our operators realize their full potential. ServiceTitan is at the heart of this effort, giving us the premier software to maximize our growth, streamline operations, optimize project management, and create a more connected experience across all our locations."

Cobalt was launched by Alpine Investors in 2023 by Co-CEOs Tyler Hoffman and Anthony Gonzalez. Previously, Hoffman served as CEO of Radicle Health, an Alpine software business that completed eight acquisitions during Tyler’s tenure. Gonzalez served in the United States Congress from 2019 to 2023, played wide receiver in the NFL, and has previously worked as Chief Operating Officer at InformedK12, an EdTech startup, and led sales at Beneco, an Alpine portfolio company.

Alpine Investors has a strong track record of building successful platforms in the field services industry and has partnered with many of ServiceTitan’s enterprise customers, including Apex Service Partners , Vertex Service Partners , and SunWorks Landscape Partners . Through this new partnership, Cobalt will be leveraging the full power of ServiceTitan’s technology suite for the commercial industry, including:

Property intelligence powered by Convex to find and win new business by identifying the area's best, high-intent commercial prospects for outreach and engagement.

powered by to find and win new business by identifying the area's best, high-intent commercial prospects for outreach and engagement. Project management and real-time costing across every phase of work and AI-powered profit predictors to improve bottom lines and drive long-term profitable growth.

across every phase of work and AI-powered profit predictors to improve bottom lines and drive long-term profitable growth. Innovative end-customer experiences that provides real-time access to estimates, invoices, contracts, and overall status of work at any given job site or for any customer.

that provides real-time access to estimates, invoices, contracts, and overall status of work at any given job site or for any customer. Estimate creation + quote management capabilities to create, track, and close in-field or in-office estimates from templates, spreadsheets, or manual inputs to win more work.

to create, track, and close in-field or in-office estimates from templates, spreadsheets, or manual inputs to win more work. Inventory management and accounting that automates day-to-day operational and accounting tasks in a centralized hub to take control of procurement, generate accurate financial insights, monitor cash flow, and make decisions with data that can be trusted.

that automates day-to-day operational and accounting tasks in a centralized hub to take control of procurement, generate accurate financial insights, monitor cash flow, and make decisions with data that can be trusted. Mobile-first field apps to empower technicians for efficient on-site data capture, execution of high-quality work, timekeeping, and other high impact field actions.

to empower technicians for efficient on-site data capture, execution of high-quality work, timekeeping, and other high impact field actions. The center of the tech ecosystem with deep integrations into Sage Intacct, Inova, and other key tech platforms that Cobalt will be deploying.



"What excites me most about partnering with ServiceTitan is that their technology is built for scale, and we don’t have to compromise on industry-specific workflows, giving us the best of both worlds,” said Chris Kalna, Vice President of Technology at Cobalt Service Partners. “Their team has demonstrated success in building a platform that operates seamlessly across multiple locations, while supporting numerous and complex roll-outs simultaneously. ServiceTitan is not just a software partner. They are the backbone of our tech stack, driving alignment across our team, partner companies, and the various integrated partners in our tech ecosystem."

Trusted by thousands of commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan empowers businesses throughout the entire property lifecycle, including service, maintenance, replacement, small projects, and new construction.

Earlier this month, ServiceTitan released its first Commercial Specialty Contractor Industry Report , which revealed that commercial contractors are investing in technology to gain a competitive edge in the market by working faster and smarter. The study also found that these contractors are looking towards technology as they navigate rising costs, labor shortages, and cash flow challenges.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Cobalt Service Partners

Cobalt Service Partners buys and builds market-leading access solutions businesses. Cobalt offers founders a long-term home for their business; and through its commitment to people, technology, and unwavering stewardship, Cobalt aims to secure legacies and unlock possibility. For more information, visit www.cobaltsp.com .

