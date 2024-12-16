AISQ Expands Access to Next Level Marketing AI: Early Access Now Open to 1,000 Business Owners

Image showing 3 of the AI Agents inside Next Level Marketing working on the client's marketing tasks Image showing that Next Level Marketing has posted content to the client's social media profiles An image of the Moving Things Forward section inside NLM. Here is where business owners will spend time on approvals. Then, everything else will be carried out by AI Agents

AISQ's Next Level Marketing AI delivers fully automated, end-to-end marketing solutions, now available to 1,000+ businesses worldwide.

Revolutionizing marketing, Next Level Marketing AI empowers businesses to automate and grow effortlessly, freeing owners to focus on their passions.” — Florin Muresan, CEO of AISQ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AISQ, the leading innovator in AI-driven marketing solutions, proudly announces the Early Access launch of Next Level Marketing AI , the world’s first fully automated end-to-end marketing system. Following successful trials during Alpha phases and Closed Beta, Early Access has already proven transformative, with over 1,189 units sold worldwide since November 22, 2024.Early Access Price is just $9.99 USD, paid once. You can get it here. “We’ve made the impossible possible,” says Florin Muresan, CEO of AISQ. “For the first time in history, small business owners can automate their entire digital marketing process—content creation, publishing, SEO, social media, and email—all while spending less than 30 minutes a week on approvals. Our AI system runs everything, allowing business owners to focus on what they do best.”The Journey: From Alpha to Early AccessAlpha Version 1: Tested from Q3 2023 to Q2 2024, focusing on stability and performance.Alpha Version 2: Launched on August 15, 2024, refining the system based on user feedback.Closed Beta: Ran from October 2 to November 20, 2024, integrated into AISQbusiness , and received critical acclaim for its real-world applications.Early Access: Launched on November 22, 2024, with public availability and limited-time Early Bird pricing of just $9.99 USD (paid once to get started). Prices will increase after the Early Access phase concludes in December 2024.A New Era of Marketing: Proof in ActionBack in the Alpha version 2 release, Next Level Marketing AI had already enabled 200 small business owners to experience end-to-end marketing automation for the first time in human history. These users have successfully:Published fully optimized content to websites, search engines, and social media profiles.Sent email campaigns created by the system’s AI Specialists.Spent just minutes a day approving text and making minor edits, while the AI performed all tasks autonomously.With the Early Access that was launched in 22nd Nov 2024, the platform is more stable and improved from all the feedback and over a thousand units have been purchased by business owners all over the world.In a recent demonstration, AISQ’s CEO showcased how he completed a week’s worth of digital marketing for one website in just 15 minutes. This milestone is documented in a widely-viewed YouTube video, further proving the platform’s groundbreaking capabilities.Next-Level Features: Built for Ease and EfficiencyUnlike conventional AI content tools, Next Level Marketing AI offers a complete marketing workflow, featuring AI Specialists that mirror the expertise of a full marketing team:Research AI Specialist: Performs advanced keyword research, analyzing top competitors.Content Strategist AI Specialist: Crafts personalized marketing plans and pitches.SEO AI Specialist: Optimizes content for search engines, ensuring top rankings.Social Media AI Specialist: Creates and schedules platform-specific posts.Email Marketing AI Specialist: Generates, personalizes, and schedules email campaigns.Early users describe the experience as being akin to working with a human marketing agency, spending their time on approvals while the system handles the execution.Upcoming Features: Expanding HorizonsAISQ is set to release new tone-of-voice options and content focus types next week, further enhancing its ability to create content tailored to personal brands, products, courses, eBooks, and more.Why It MattersFor years, small business owners faced significant hurdles in establishing and maintaining a robust online presence. From technical challenges like domain setup and hosting to the constant demand for fresh content, the barriers to entry were daunting. AISQbusiness, paired with Next Level Marketing AI, now removes these hurdles entirely, delivering:Comprehensive setup: Websites ready in 2 days with domains, hosting, security, and WordPress pre-configured.Automated marketing: Weekly digital campaigns created and executed with minimal input.Ease of use: A system so intuitive that even non-tech-savvy users can thrive.“Next Level Marketing AI levels the playing field for small businesses,” says Muresan. “It’s the democratization of marketing at its finest.”AISQbusiness is a COMPLETE DIGITAL PRESENCE service, that can be found here. They have recently included Elementor AI (at no extra cost to clients) in their offering.Call to Action: Last Chance for Early Bird PricingAISQ encourages small business owners and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the limited-time Early Bird pricing, which ends in December 2024. For just $9.99 USD, businesses can gain access to the most comprehensive AI-powered marketing system ever created.Learn more and join the Early Access program today at www.AISQ.com About AISQFormerly known as Squirrly, AISQ has been at the forefront of AI innovation since 2010. With over a decade of expertise and a proven track record of success, including $4 million in sales and 23,000 paying clients worldwide, AISQ continues to revolutionize how businesses grow online. From its award-winning SEO and social media tools to its groundbreaking end-to-end marketing solutions, AISQ empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential.

