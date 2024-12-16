OSCE Presence in Albania hosts peer exchange on cryptocurrency money laundering investigations for Albanian prosecutors and investigators

On 16 December 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania facilitated a peer exchange meeting at the Italian Embassy in Tirana, focusing on financial investigations related to money laundering through cryptocurrencies. This event was designed to foster the exchange of experiences and best practices between Italian and Albanian law enforcement agencies.

The meeting convened prosecutors and investigators from the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), along with officials from the Albanian State Police and the Albanian Financial Intelligence Agency. They engaged in comprehensive discussions to share knowledge and enhance their investigative strategies.

A panel of Italian experts, including members from the Guardia di Finanza’s Special Nucleus on Privacy and Technological Fraud, led by their Commander, as well as representatives from the Italian State Police’s Postal Police Service and the Carabinieri’s Anti-Monetary Counterfeiting Unit, offered their insights. They discussed methods and techniques to investigate complex financial crimes linked to digital currencies, providing Albanian law enforcement with critical operational knowledge.

This event’s organization was supported by the Italian Police Liaison Office and the Office of the Regional Manager of the Guardia di Finanza for South Western Balkans at the Italian Embassy in Tirana. This initiative underscores the importance of continuous professional development and international co-operation in boosting up the capabilities of law enforcement to address the challenges posed by modern financial crimes, such as cryptocurrency-related money laundering.