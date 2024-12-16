PHILIPPINES, December 16 - Press Release

December 16, 2024 Explanation of 3rd Reading Vote Sen. Joel Villanueva

Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement

Monday, 16 December 2024 Mr. President, dear colleagues: It is with great honor and confidence that I vote YES to this historic measure. Please allow me to extend my sincerest gratitude and congratulations to the Sponsor, Senator Imee Marcos, for her hard work in shepherding this resolution. Our concurrence to the ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of the Philippines and Japan Concerning the Facilitation of Reciprocal Access and Cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan further solidifies our commitment to promote regional and global peace and stability, and deepens our security and defense relationship. It will be remembered in history as one of the highlights of our diplomatic partnership, which now spans almost seven decades. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, in his address to the Joint Session of the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives in November 2023, said "In order for everyone to live with dignity, it is essential to build a peaceful and stable world." That is precisely what this Agreement is ultimately about - advancing the interests of our people. Today, as we give our concurrence to this agreement, we join the Japanese people in their desire to build a "heart-to-heart relationship of trust", as Prime Minister Kishida best puts it, as equal partners and friends. A-ri-ga-to go-zai-mas. We thank the Japanese government and the Japanese people for their reliable and enduring friendship. Thank you, Mr. President, and may God bless us all.

