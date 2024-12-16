Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: December 16, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $4.3 Million Project to Replace State Route 46 Bridge Over Oneida Creek New Structure Will Enhance Safety and Resiliency Along Vital Connector Linking Oneida and Madison Counties New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $4.3 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 46 over Oneida Creek, linking the City of Oneida, Madison County, with the Town of Verona, Oneida County. The bridge enables the movement of people and goods between the two counties and provides a direct route to downtown Oneida from points north. State Route 46 is also part of the landmark Empire State Trail, which joins with the highway just north of the bridge and continues on along the roadway for several miles. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to invest in our infrastructure and create more resilient roads and bridges that are better able to withstand the challenges of climate change,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The replacement of the State Route 46 bridge over Oneida Creek will reduce long-term maintenance costs and enhance safety for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians while preserving recreational access to the Empire State Trail.” The project replaced the former two-span bridge built in 1957, with a modern, single-span structure that will enhance safety and resiliency along a vital State Route connecting Oneida and Madison counties. With a 170-foot-long span and a concrete deck that is now longer than the original structure, the new bridge no longer requires a center pier in the Oneida Creek. The single span structure will be less vulnerable to erosion from the creek while the absence of a center pier will allow for an unimpeded flow of water under the bridge, helping prevent instances of flooding during severe weather. The project also included repaving a portion of State Route 46 (Main Street) from the intersection with State Route 316 and County Route 63 to the intersection with County Route 48 which also includes a portion of the Empire State Trail. Additionally, new signs and guide rails were installed. Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “I am pleased that the project replacing the State Route 46 bridge over Oneida Creek is completed. This new bridge will improve connectivity and mobility and help to drive economic opportunity and tourism in the region.” Assemblyman Brian Miller said, “The much-anticipated completion of the State Route 46 bridge replacement project over Oneida Creek is a welcomed event for Central New York travelers and commuters alike. The $4.3 million investment for this inter-county bridge replacement was critical to addressing aging infrastructure needs. The new bridge reflects our dedication to building robust and sustainable infrastructure for the future. Thank you to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez and all involved for strengthening our infrastructure.” Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone said, “Thank you to the crews who worked diligently on the State Route 46 Bridge Over Oneida Creek infrastructure project. This bridge is a major artery that connects our communities, Madison and Oneida Counties. We appreciate the work done to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors, as well as the patience of our community members as this project was completed. Infrastructure projects like this are important to enhance safety, improve connectivity, and help as well with preservation.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

