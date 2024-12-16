Program gets SA teens active and off their screens

Release date: 14/12/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government continues its bold action to get young people active and away from their screens with a major $2.38 million investment through the Active State Collaboration Program (ASCP).

Applications for the latest round of the funding program open today and feature a dedicated $1.85 million funding stream specifically targeting the critical 12 to 15 age group, where participation rates show a concerning decline during the transition from primary to secondary education.

The State Government has pioneered several initiatives encouraging South Australian children and young people to put their phones down and engage in activities that have genuine health, wellbeing and mental health benefits.

The model for the world-first social media ban for children under 16, which passed both houses of Federal Parliament last month, originated in South Australia and was championed by Premier Peter Malinauskas.

There has also been a significant improvement in student engagement following a State Government initiated mobile phone ban in schools.

Through the Active State Collaboration Program, delivered through the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing (ORSR), organisations are funded to facilitate inclusive programs with tangible benefits for the future health and wellbeing of South Australia’s youth.

Last year’s Active State Collaboration Program supported 11 projects, providing more than $1.4 million, where sporting and other organisations partnered to deliver unique and special initiatives supporting the physical and mental health of South Australians.

Tennis SA accessed funding through the Program to develop a First Nations tennis pathways program for the City of Playford partnering with Elizabeth Downs Primary School, Elizabeth North Primary School and Just 4 Tennis.

Applications for the Program close midday on Wednesday 5 March 2025. For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/active-state-collaboration-program

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

We want our kids active and enjoying the physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing benefits of being so – right now and for the rest of their lives.

There is an alarming drop in physical activity when young people transition to high school. This round of the Active State Collaboration Program tackles that, specifically targeting initiatives to get 12 to 15 year olds moving.

We know there are many reasons why kids are not active. We invite sporting and other organisations to partner and come up with innovative ways to ensure our young people feel welcome and confident about getting active and involved and we look forward to seeing how this round will make a difference.

I am so proud of what our Government is doing to make South Australia a more active state, to encourage our young people to embrace lifelong healthy habits and strengthen our communities through sport and recreation.

Combined with our world-leading social media reforms and school mobile phone bans, this investment demonstrates our government's commitment to supporting young South Australians to live healthier, more active lives where they access that wonderful sense of belonging that comes through being involved in sport and recreation.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We have been nation leading in putting the wellbeing of our children and young people first when it comes to social media, because we know it is good for their health and development.

It is equally important that we ensure there are avenues in its stead, encouraging healthy lifestyles and connections within communities.

Programs such as the Active State Collaboration Program is one of the ways we’re helping to achieve this, and I encourage all who can to apply.

Attributable to Debbie Sterrey, Tennis SA CEO

The support from the Active State Collaboration Program has been instrumental in driving the growth of our inclusion and diversity initiatives.

The First Nations tennis pathway program in the City of Playford is a fantastic example of how grassroots sports can inspire and engage communities. This initiative has not only introduced tennis to more young people but also fostered a sense of belonging and opportunity, which is truly invaluable.