New agreement to attract and retain police

Release date: 16/12/24

The State Government and the Police Association of South Australia (PASA) have reached agreement on a significant package of reforms to support the attraction and retention of South Australian police officers.

Negotiations for a new police enterprise agreement have been underway between the Government and PASA for several months.

The parties have agreed to a 2-year deal to take immediate and practical action on attraction and retention, while other matters continue to be worked through as part of the enterprise bargaining process.

Under the agreement between the Government and PASA:

Police will receive a 4% salary increase in January 2025, and a further 4% increase or adjustment to the national midpoint salary (whichever is higher) in January 2026

Officers will receive a police-specific retention salary increase of $2,500 in January 2025 and a further $3,500 one-off payment in January 2026

The Government has committed to implement a range of reforms including in relation to an extended hours roster, travel and on-call allowances, regional incentives, and the abolition of junior cadet rates.

The Government and PASA have agreed to ongoing good faith negotiations about other matters to be included in a future enterprise agreement.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The State Government is committed to building South Australia’s police force and supporting those officers who put their lives on the line to keep the South Australian community safe.

This action should not be held up by the enterprise bargaining process, and we have agreed to take these practical steps as an immediate priority while we continue bargaining negotiations.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The South Australian Government is once again showing our commitment to supporting our police in the critical work of keeping the community safe.

With this agreement we have delivered important action on attraction and retention, while the Government and PASA have committed to continue good faith negotiations for a new enterprise agreement.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

The process underway is to ensure the strongest conditions are made available to our expanding police workforce.

We want the very best applicants joining South Australia Police and to have the framework in place to support them during their careers.