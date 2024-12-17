Sentius Reports 94% Success Rate on WebVoyager Benchmark for AI Agents

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentius, a deep tech AI startup specializing in generative AI automation platforms and browser-based autonomous agents, has announced a 94% success rate on the WebVoyager benchmark. This performance underscores Sentius’ capabilities in developing effective browser agent technologies.The WebVoyager benchmark is recognized for its rigorous evaluation of AI agents’ ability to navigate and interact with real-world websites, such as Google Maps, BBC News, and Amazon. Unlike other benchmarks that use static or simulated environments, WebVoyager tests agents on dynamic websites. Sentius attributes its high success rate to its Teach & Repeat platform, which enables AI agents to learn and replicate company-specific workflows. This approach focuses on precise interactions with enterprise platforms like SAP, QuickBooks, Salesforce, Microsoft 365, or custom-built web applications.The global AI agents market is experiencing rapid growth. Valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2023, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2024 to 2030. By 2030, the market is projected to reach USD 47.1 billion, driven by advancements in natural language processing and increased demand for automation and personalized customer experiences.Daniel Kornev, CEO of Sentius, stated, “Our performance on the WebVoyager benchmark reflects our strategic mission to develop AI agents that assist modern organizations and individuals in achieving their everyday goals. We are focused on creating tools that integrate seamlessly with human workflows, enabling a future where AI and humans collaborate effectively to enhance productivity and efficiency.”Sentius aims to help organizations achieve specific goals with its AI agents, including enhanced data analysis, real-time decision-making, improved predictive capabilities, personalized customer experiences, and task automation.For more information about Sentius and the WebVoyager benchmark, visit sentius.ai.About SentiusSentius is Silicon Valley-based startup founded by former Microsoft/Google engineers in 2023, a Techstars alumnus. It offers the Platform for creating and operating Autonomous Agents powered by Generative AI. Sentius Platform is capable of multi-agent interaction, large-scale language processing and human-in-the-loop decision-making. It represents a groundbreaking shift in digital task management, allowing users to articulate complex tasks in simple language and execute customized action plans using a web browser or desktop applications. Sentius can be used both as an application and via APIs. The Sentius team consists of ex-Microsoft, Google, and AI researchers who have an extensive both academic and corporate background and a 10+ years experience in developing and shipping complex AI products.

