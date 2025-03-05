AI Cybersecurity Startup Nothreat Expands into the United States with the Launch of the Partner Program

Nothreat Expands into the United States with the Launch of the Partner Program

Nothreat is expanding into the United States to address the growing cyber threats facing businesses across industries and launching the Momentum Partner Program

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat™, a UK-based cybersecurity startup that has recently been confirmed at a valuation of £40 million, is expanding into the United States to address the growing cyber threats facing businesses across industries. As part of this move, Nothreat is launching the Momentum Partner Program designed to collaborate with companies seeking to enhance their customers’ cybersecurity capabilities through AI-powered technology.In 2024, the United States experienced a significant rise in cyber attacks across various sectors. For instance, U.S. utilities saw a 70% increase in cyberattacks compared to the previous year, highlighting the urgent need for advanced cybersecurity measures. Reflecting this growing demand, the U.S. cybersecurity market was valued at $65.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.Nothreat’s AI-driven cybersecurity solutions are built on relentless R&D and real-world intelligence. AIoT Defender, a next-gen lightweight software firewall, secures IoT with real-time AI threat detection—even against zero-day attacks. Nothreat CyberEcho, now protected under a U.S. patent, uses clone-based deception to outmanoeuvre targeted threats. Powered by the Nothreat Platform, CyberEcho deploys adaptive threat traps and effortless deception strategies for proactive defense against sophisticated attackers, as explored in our research paper.Nothreat is establishing its U.S. subsidiary and ramping up R&D with top AI and cybersecurity talent. While expanding its presales team, the company is also bringing in local expertise to tailor its cutting-edge solutions to U.S. cybersecurity challenges and regulations.The Nothreat Momentum Partner Program is designed for businesses looking to strengthen their cybersecurity offerings. It offers partners access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, including real-time threat intelligence, automated attack prevention, and AI-driven deception technology, helping them enhance their portfolio, generate new revenue streams, and differentiate their services in an increasingly competitive market. The program invites resellers, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and other technology vendors to integrate Nothreat’s AI-powered security solutions into their portfolios.“The United States is one of the most dynamic and high-risk cybersecurity markets, making this expansion a natural step for Nothreat,” said Sergej Kostenko, CEO at Nothreat. “We believe in a partner-driven approach to cybersecurity — our previous collaborations with Lenovo and Azerconnect Group have demonstrated the power of strategic alliances in delivering meaningful security advancements. With this new program, we are committed to enabling our partners with cutting-edge AI security solutions that address today’s evolving threats while creating long-term value for their businesses.”While the United States remains the priority for this expansion, Nothreat is also evaluating opportunities in the other regions, like Europe and Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), where the demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions continues to rise.For more information about Nothreat’s partner program or to become a partner, visit https://nothreat.io/momentum-partner About NothreatNothreat is a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, offering real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. Our Continuous Learning AI detects zero-day threats with 99% accuracy, identifying 55% more attacks than conventional systems. A key innovation is AIoT Defender, a lightweight, software-based firewall designed for IoT devices. Consuming only about 2 MB of RAM, it provides real-time, on-device protection without additional hardware.Other products include CyberEcho with US and UK patent-pending Clone-Based Traps technology, the AI-driven Cybersecurity Event System (CES), and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). Nothreat’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing firewalls, requiring minimum infrastructure changes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.