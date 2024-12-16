Diethyl-Ether Market estimated to reach US$223.695 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.24%

The diethyl-ether market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24%, reaching a market size of US$223.695 million in 2030 from US$190.729 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Diethyl-Ether market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$223.695 million in 2030.Diethyl ether, which has the chemical formula (CH3CH2)2O and is a flammable volatile organic compound (VOC), is frequently employed as a solvent in laboratories and as an engine starting fluid. It is a colourless liquid with a distinct smell that was originally employed as a general anaesthetic due to its high volatility and low boiling point. As a result, it is highly susceptible to evaporation, and in some circumstances, standing air can produce explosive peroxides, which makes it hazardous.Moreover, the growing use of diethyl-ether in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the market for this molecule. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is also utilized as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and as a raw material to make a range of medications. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to be driven by the growing need for various pharmaceuticals as a result of the rise in numerous ailments, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the diethyl ether market during the forecast period. For example, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Cancer Institute estimates that 20,01,140 new cases of cancer will occur in 2024. Of this, roughly 6,11,720 individuals are anticipated to die due to cancer.Further, Diethyl-ether's rising demand as a laboratory and industrial solvent is anticipated to be one of the primary drivers of market expansion during the forecast period. Due to its ability to dissolve a wide range of organic molecules, diethyl ether has been utilized as a solvent in both industrial and laboratory settings. Diethyl ether is more frequently utilized in organic synthesis chemistries and laboratories for chemical reactions and extractions due to its low polarity and volatility. Because of its effectiveness in dissolving oils, fats, resins, and waxes, it is used in the manufacturing procedures of numerous medications, fragrances, and coatings.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/diethyl-ether-market The Diethyl-Ether market is segmented by application into six major categories: Fuel and fuel additives , propellant, solvent, chemical intermediates, extractive mediums, and others. The performance of an engine has significantly improved due to the use of DEE fuel additives. It has resulted in a fall in engine fuel consumption and an increase in thermal efficiency. On average, the cylinder pressure and maximum heat release rate have increased. Slight decrease in stability and combustion time for the engine.The Diethyl-Ether market by the end-user is segmented into automotive, pharmaceutical, plastic, fragrance, and others. Emerging applications in the automotive industry are likely to drive the market for ethyl ether. Ethyl ether mainly serves as a lubricating or octane oil that improves fuel economy in automobiles. Together with petroleum, ethyl ether serves as a charging fluid for diesel or gasoline engines. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles have greatly contributed to the growth of major automotive markets across Asia Pacific nations. The cost of crude oil has continued to rise, thus both government and automakers are coming up with improved fuel economy in vehicles.Based on geography, the North American region of the Diethyl-Ether market is growing significantly. Due to the rising demand for diethyl ether in the industrial and pharmaceutical sectors, the North American region is anticipated to lead the diethyl ether market during the forecast period. Furthermore, another significant factor driving the market's expansion in the next years is the rising cost of pharmaceuticals in the US. Additionally, the North American market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the region's developed industrial sector and strong demand for diethyl ether across a range of end-use categories.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Diethyl-Ether market that have been covered are MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sasol, TKM Pharma, Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Merck KGaA, INEOS, Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF.The market analytics report segments the Diethyl-Ether market as follows:• By Application:o Fuel and Fuel Additiveso Propellanto Solvento Chemical Intermediateso Extractive Mediumso Others• By End-User:o Automotiveo Pharmaceuticalo Plastico Fragranceo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.• Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.• Sasol• TKM Pharma• Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.• Merck KGaA• INEOS• Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. 